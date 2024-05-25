United Spirits Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 134.44% YOY

United Spirits Q4 Results Live : United Spirits, the leading alcoholic beverage company, announced its Q4 results on 24 May, 2024. The company reported a 12.42% increase in revenue and an impressive 134.44% rise in profit compared to the same quarter last year.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, United Spirits saw a decline of 6.48% in revenue and a decrease of 31.18% in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses for the company decreased by 1.61% quarter-on-quarter and 0.45% year-on-year.
United Spirits witnessed a significant shift in operating income, with a 45.72% decrease quarter-on-quarter but a strong 54.67% increase year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹3.74, marking a substantial 126.05% increase year-on-year.
In terms of market performance, United Spirits delivered -0.25% return in the last week, 10.76% return in the last 6 months, and 5.05% year-to-date.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹85401.9 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹1245.8 & ₹831.05 respectively.
Analysts covering United Spirits have varied opinions, with 4 analysts giving a Sell rating, 6 analysts with a Hold rating, 7 analysts recommending a Buy, and 3 analysts suggesting a Strong Buy.
As of 25 May, 2024, the consensus recommendation for United Spirits was to Buy, indicating positive sentiment towards the company's future prospects.
United Spirits Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6511
|6962
|-6.48%
|5791.6
|+12.42%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|464
|471.6
|-1.61%
|466.1
|-0.45%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|73
|62.8
|+16.24%
|68.8
|+6.1%
|Total Operating Expense
|6281
|6538.3
|-3.94%
|5642.9
|+11.31%
|Operating Income
|230
|423.7
|-45.72%
|148.7
|+54.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|312
|459.3
|-32.07%
|130.3
|+139.45%
|Net Income
|241
|350.2
|-31.18%
|102.8
|+134.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.74
|4.93
|-24.18%
|1.65
|+126.05%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹241Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹6511Cr
