United Spirits Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 134.44% YOY

United Spirits Q4 Results Live : United Spirits, the leading alcoholic beverage company, announced its Q4 results on 24 May, 2024. The company reported a 12.42% increase in revenue and an impressive 134.44% rise in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, United Spirits saw a decline of 6.48% in revenue and a decrease of 31.18% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for the company decreased by 1.61% quarter-on-quarter and 0.45% year-on-year.

United Spirits witnessed a significant shift in operating income, with a 45.72% decrease quarter-on-quarter but a strong 54.67% increase year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹3.74, marking a substantial 126.05% increase year-on-year.

In terms of market performance, United Spirits delivered -0.25% return in the last week, 10.76% return in the last 6 months, and 5.05% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹85401.9 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹1245.8 & ₹831.05 respectively.

Analysts covering United Spirits have varied opinions, with 4 analysts giving a Sell rating, 6 analysts with a Hold rating, 7 analysts recommending a Buy, and 3 analysts suggesting a Strong Buy.

As of 25 May, 2024, the consensus recommendation for United Spirits was to Buy, indicating positive sentiment towards the company's future prospects.

United Spirits Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6511 6962 -6.48% 5791.6 +12.42% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 464 471.6 -1.61% 466.1 -0.45% Depreciation/ Amortization 73 62.8 +16.24% 68.8 +6.1% Total Operating Expense 6281 6538.3 -3.94% 5642.9 +11.31% Operating Income 230 423.7 -45.72% 148.7 +54.67% Net Income Before Taxes 312 459.3 -32.07% 130.3 +139.45% Net Income 241 350.2 -31.18% 102.8 +134.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.74 4.93 -24.18% 1.65 +126.05%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹241Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹6511Cr

