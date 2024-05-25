Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  United Spirits Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 134.44% YOY

United Spirits Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 134.44% YOY

Livemint

United Spirits Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 12.42% YoY & profit increased by 134.44% YoY

United Spirits Q4 Results Live

United Spirits Q4 Results Live : United Spirits, the leading alcoholic beverage company, announced its Q4 results on 24 May, 2024. The company reported a 12.42% increase in revenue and an impressive 134.44% rise in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, United Spirits saw a decline of 6.48% in revenue and a decrease of 31.18% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for the company decreased by 1.61% quarter-on-quarter and 0.45% year-on-year.

United Spirits witnessed a significant shift in operating income, with a 45.72% decrease quarter-on-quarter but a strong 54.67% increase year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 3.74, marking a substantial 126.05% increase year-on-year.

In terms of market performance, United Spirits delivered -0.25% return in the last week, 10.76% return in the last 6 months, and 5.05% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 85401.9 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 1245.8 & 831.05 respectively.

Analysts covering United Spirits have varied opinions, with 4 analysts giving a Sell rating, 6 analysts with a Hold rating, 7 analysts recommending a Buy, and 3 analysts suggesting a Strong Buy.

As of 25 May, 2024, the consensus recommendation for United Spirits was to Buy, indicating positive sentiment towards the company's future prospects.

United Spirits Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue65116962-6.48%5791.6+12.42%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total464471.6-1.61%466.1-0.45%
Depreciation/ Amortization7362.8+16.24%68.8+6.1%
Total Operating Expense62816538.3-3.94%5642.9+11.31%
Operating Income230423.7-45.72%148.7+54.67%
Net Income Before Taxes312459.3-32.07%130.3+139.45%
Net Income241350.2-31.18%102.8+134.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.744.93-24.18%1.65+126.05%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹241Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹6511Cr

