Universal Autofoundry Q3 FY24 results : loss at 1.55Cr, Revenue decreased by 15.08% YoY

Universal Autofoundry declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 15.08% & the loss came at ₹1.55cr. It is noteworthy that Universal Autofoundry had declared a profit of ₹3.56cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.96%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.35% q-o-q & increased by 35.21% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 183.09% q-o-q & decreased by 129.23% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-1.28 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 136.47% Y-o-Y.
Universal Autofoundry has delivered -8.06% return in the last 1 week, 20.1% return in the last 6 months, and -6.87% YTD return.
Currently, Universal Autofoundry has a market cap of ₹228.42 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹309.45 & ₹115 respectively.
Universal Autofoundry Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|44.46
|52.28
|-14.96%
|52.36
|-15.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.36
|6.55
|+12.35%
|5.45
|+35.21%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.6
|1.55
|+3.3%
|1.7
|-5.83%
|Total Operating Expense
|46.14
|50.27
|-8.22%
|46.64
|-1.07%
|Operating Income
|-1.67
|2.01
|-183.09%
|5.73
|-129.23%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.16
|1.58
|-236.65%
|4.93
|-143.81%
|Net Income
|-1.55
|1.13
|-237.25%
|3.56
|-143.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.28
|0.93
|-237.63%
|3.51
|-136.47%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1.55Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹44.46Cr
