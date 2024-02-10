Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Universal Autofoundry Q3 FY24 results : loss at 1.55Cr, Revenue decreased by 15.08% YoY

Universal Autofoundry Q3 FY24 results : loss at 1.55Cr, Revenue decreased by 15.08% YoY

Livemint

Universal Autofoundry Q3 FY24 results : Revenue decreased by 15.08% YoY & loss at 1.55Cr

Universal Autofoundry Q3 FY24 Results Live

Universal Autofoundry declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 15.08% & the loss came at 1.55cr. It is noteworthy that Universal Autofoundry had declared a profit of 3.56cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.35% q-o-q & increased by 35.21% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 183.09% q-o-q & decreased by 129.23% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -1.28 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 136.47% Y-o-Y.

Universal Autofoundry has delivered -8.06% return in the last 1 week, 20.1% return in the last 6 months, and -6.87% YTD return.

Currently, Universal Autofoundry has a market cap of 228.42 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 309.45 & 115 respectively.

Universal Autofoundry Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue44.4652.28-14.96%52.36-15.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.366.55+12.35%5.45+35.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.61.55+3.3%1.7-5.83%
Total Operating Expense46.1450.27-8.22%46.64-1.07%
Operating Income-1.672.01-183.09%5.73-129.23%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.161.58-236.65%4.93-143.81%
Net Income-1.551.13-237.25%3.56-143.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.280.93-237.63%3.51-136.47%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.55Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹44.46Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.