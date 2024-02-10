Universal Autofoundry Q3 FY24 results : loss at 1.55Cr, Revenue decreased by 15.08% YoY

Universal Autofoundry declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 15.08% & the loss came at ₹1.55cr. It is noteworthy that Universal Autofoundry had declared a profit of ₹3.56cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.35% q-o-q & increased by 35.21% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 183.09% q-o-q & decreased by 129.23% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-1.28 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 136.47% Y-o-Y.

Universal Autofoundry has delivered -8.06% return in the last 1 week, 20.1% return in the last 6 months, and -6.87% YTD return.

Currently, Universal Autofoundry has a market cap of ₹228.42 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹309.45 & ₹115 respectively.

Universal Autofoundry Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 44.46 52.28 -14.96% 52.36 -15.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.36 6.55 +12.35% 5.45 +35.21% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.6 1.55 +3.3% 1.7 -5.83% Total Operating Expense 46.14 50.27 -8.22% 46.64 -1.07% Operating Income -1.67 2.01 -183.09% 5.73 -129.23% Net Income Before Taxes -2.16 1.58 -236.65% 4.93 -143.81% Net Income -1.55 1.13 -237.25% 3.56 -143.51% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.28 0.93 -237.63% 3.51 -136.47%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1.55Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹44.46Cr

