'Unlikely to be single point solution or silver bullet to resolve it': Azim Premji responds to Karnataka CM on Bengalurus traffic promblem

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Wipro Chairman Azim Premji has responded to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's letter on Bengaluru's growing traffic congestion, particularly along the Outer Ring Road, a key economic corridor.

In a letter on Wednesday, Premji acknowledged the critical nature of the traffic situation and emphasised that the problem stems from multiple factors, making a single solution unlikely.

He underlined Wipro's willingness to engage with the state government to find sustainable solutions.

"The problem's complexity, stemming from multiple factors, suggests that there is unlikely to be a single point solution or a silver bullet to resolve it," the letter stated.

He said that the most effective way forward is to commission a comprehensive scientific study led by an entity with world-class expertise in urban transport management. Wipro offered to underwrite a significant portion of the cost for the study, highlighting its commitment to being part of the solution.

"To demonstrate our commitment to being a part of the solution, Wipro will be pleased to engage in this process and underwrite a significant portion of the cost for this expert study," Premji wrote.

The letter also addressed a specific suggestion from the Chief Minister regarding public vehicular movement through Wipro's Sarjapur campus. Premji pointed out that allowing such access would face legal, governance, and statutory challenges since the campus is private property and part of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

"With respect to the specific suggestion of allowing public vehicular movement through our Sarjapur campus, we apprehend significant legal, governance, and statutory challenges since it is an exclusive private property owned by a listed company not intended for public thoroughfare," he said.

Premji reaffirmed Wipro's commitment to work with the Karnataka government to tackle the city's mobility challenges. "We believe a collaborative, data-driven approach will yield the most impactful results for our city," he added.

Earlier on September 19, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah wrote to Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji, requesting the IT major's support by means of access to its campus to ease traffic congestion along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor, particularly near Iblur junction.

In his letter, the Chief Minister stated that one of the key challenges currently facing Bengaluru is its severe traffic congestion during peak hours, which adversely impacts mobility, productivity, and the quality of urban life.

"I extend my warm greetings to you and sincerely appreciate Wipro's continued contribution to the progress of Karnataka's IT ecosystem and overall socio-economic development. One of the key challenges currently facing Bengaluru, particularly along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor at Iblur junction, is severe traffic congestion during peak hours, which adversely impacts mobility, productivity, and the quality of urban life," Siddaramaiah wrote.

"In this context, I wish to explore the possibility of allowing limited vehicular movement through the Wipro campus, subject to mutually agreed terms and necessary security considerations. Preliminary assessments by traffic and urban mobility experts indicate that such a measure could reduce congestion on adjoining stretches of the ORR by nearly 30%, particularly during peak office hours," he added.

The Chief Minister said that Premji's support in this matter will go a long way in easing traffic bottlenecks, enhancing commuter experience, and contributing to a more efficient and livable Bengaluru.

"Your support in this matter will go a long way in easing traffic bottlenecks, enhancing commuter experience, and contributing to a more efficient and livable Bengaluru. I would greatly appreciate it if your team could engage with our officials to work out a mutually acceptable plan at the earliest," he said. (ANI)