UP Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 31.43% YoY

UP Hotels, a leading hospitality company, declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13th February 2024. The company witnessed a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the same quarter last year. The topline increased by 12.86% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit surged by an impressive 31.43% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When compared to the previous quarter, UP Hotels experienced a remarkable growth in revenue of 91.28% and an outstanding increase in profit of 1879.36%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses also saw an upward trend. The expenses rose by 27.02% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 12.76% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, the operating income showed a remarkable improvement. It was up by a staggering 7155.22% q-o-q and increased by 25.77% YoY.

In terms of earnings per share (EPS), UP Hotels reported ₹24.86 for Q3 FY24, which increased by an impressive 31.4% YoY.

Looking at the company's stock performance, UP Hotels delivered a negative return of -0.84% in the last 1 week. However, it has shown strong growth over the past 6 months with a return of 62.84%. Year-to-date (YTD), the company has achieved a return of 55.03%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, UP Hotels has a market capitalization of ₹728.97 Cr. Its 52-week high and low stand at ₹1421 and ₹551.5 respectively.

UP Hotels Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 46.91 24.52 +91.28% 41.56 +12.86% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.1 8.74 +27.02% 9.85 +12.76% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.13 1.91 +11.6% 1.91 +11.62% Total Operating Expense 30.41 24.76 +22.84% 28.45 +6.9% Operating Income 16.5 -0.23 +7155.22% 13.12 +25.77% Net Income Before Taxes 17.72 0.91 +1855.46% 13.65 +29.84% Net Income 13.43 0.68 +1879.36% 10.22 +31.43% Diluted Normalized EPS 24.86 1.26 +1873.02% 18.92 +31.4%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹13.43Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹46.91Cr

