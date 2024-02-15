Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  UP Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 31.43% YoY

UP Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 31.43% YoY

Livemint

UP Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 12.86% YoY & profit increased by 31.43% YoY

UP Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live

UP Hotels, a leading hospitality company, declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13th February 2024. The company witnessed a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the same quarter last year. The topline increased by 12.86% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit surged by an impressive 31.43% YoY.

When compared to the previous quarter, UP Hotels experienced a remarkable growth in revenue of 91.28% and an outstanding increase in profit of 1879.36%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses also saw an upward trend. The expenses rose by 27.02% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 12.76% YoY.

Furthermore, the operating income showed a remarkable improvement. It was up by a staggering 7155.22% q-o-q and increased by 25.77% YoY.

In terms of earnings per share (EPS), UP Hotels reported 24.86 for Q3 FY24, which increased by an impressive 31.4% YoY.

Looking at the company's stock performance, UP Hotels delivered a negative return of -0.84% in the last 1 week. However, it has shown strong growth over the past 6 months with a return of 62.84%. Year-to-date (YTD), the company has achieved a return of 55.03%.

As of now, UP Hotels has a market capitalization of 728.97 Cr. Its 52-week high and low stand at 1421 and 551.5 respectively.

UP Hotels Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue46.9124.52+91.28%41.56+12.86%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.18.74+27.02%9.85+12.76%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.131.91+11.6%1.91+11.62%
Total Operating Expense30.4124.76+22.84%28.45+6.9%
Operating Income16.5-0.23+7155.22%13.12+25.77%
Net Income Before Taxes17.720.91+1855.46%13.65+29.84%
Net Income13.430.68+1879.36%10.22+31.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS24.861.26+1873.02%18.92+31.4%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹13.43Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹46.91Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.