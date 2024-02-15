UP Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 31.43% YoY

UP Hotels, a leading hospitality company, declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13th February 2024. The company witnessed a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the same quarter last year. The topline increased by 12.86% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit surged by an impressive 31.43% YoY.
When compared to the previous quarter, UP Hotels experienced a remarkable growth in revenue of 91.28% and an outstanding increase in profit of 1879.36%.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses also saw an upward trend. The expenses rose by 27.02% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 12.76% YoY.
Furthermore, the operating income showed a remarkable improvement. It was up by a staggering 7155.22% q-o-q and increased by 25.77% YoY.
In terms of earnings per share (EPS), UP Hotels reported ₹24.86 for Q3 FY24, which increased by an impressive 31.4% YoY.
Looking at the company's stock performance, UP Hotels delivered a negative return of -0.84% in the last 1 week. However, it has shown strong growth over the past 6 months with a return of 62.84%. Year-to-date (YTD), the company has achieved a return of 55.03%.
As of now, UP Hotels has a market capitalization of ₹728.97 Cr. Its 52-week high and low stand at ₹1421 and ₹551.5 respectively.
UP Hotels Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|46.91
|24.52
|+91.28%
|41.56
|+12.86%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.1
|8.74
|+27.02%
|9.85
|+12.76%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.13
|1.91
|+11.6%
|1.91
|+11.62%
|Total Operating Expense
|30.41
|24.76
|+22.84%
|28.45
|+6.9%
|Operating Income
|16.5
|-0.23
|+7155.22%
|13.12
|+25.77%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|17.72
|0.91
|+1855.46%
|13.65
|+29.84%
|Net Income
|13.43
|0.68
|+1879.36%
|10.22
|+31.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|24.86
|1.26
|+1873.02%
|18.92
|+31.4%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹13.43Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹46.91Cr
