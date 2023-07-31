UPL Q1 Results: Net profit drops 81% YoY to ₹166 crore; cuts FY24 guidance sharply1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 03:10 PM IST
UPL sharply slashed its earnings guidance for FY24. The agrochemicals major now projects revenue growth of 1-5% in FY24 as compared to 6-10% earlier. It cut its EBITDA growth guidance for the year to 3-7% from 8-12%.
UPL Ltd on Monday reported a net profit of ₹166 crore in the quarter ended June 2023, registering a sharp fall of 81% from ₹877 crore in the year-ago quarter.
