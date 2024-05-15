Hello User
UPL Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 94.95% YOY

Livemint

UPL Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 15.03% YoY & profit decreased by 94.95% YoY

UPL Q4 Results Live

UPL Q4 Results Live : UPL declared their Q4 results on 13 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 15.03% & the profit decreased by 94.95% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 42.39% and the profit increased by 103.29%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13.43% q-o-q & decreased by 21.55% Y-o-Y.

Operating income was up by 472.92% q-o-q & decreased by 54.27% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.41 for Q4 which decreased by 86.98% Y-o-Y.

UPL has delivered 10.49% return in the last 1 week, -3.37% return in the last 6 months and -9.05% YTD return.

Currently, UPL has a market cap of 40089.95 Cr and 52wk high/low of 698.9 & 447.8 respectively.

As of 15 May, 2024, out of 25 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 11 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 May, 2024, was to Buy.

UPL Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue140789887+42.39%16569-15.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10121169-13.43%1290-21.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization794676+17.46%727+9.22%
Total Operating Expense1304510164+28.35%14310-8.84%
Operating Income1033-277+472.92%2259-54.27%
Net Income Before Taxes30-1666+101.8%1391-97.84%
Net Income40-1217+103.29%792-94.95%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.41-16.95+108.3%10.81-86.98%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹40Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹14078Cr

