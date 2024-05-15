UPL Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 94.95% YOY

UPL Q4 Results Live : UPL declared their Q4 results on 13 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 15.03% & the profit decreased by 94.95% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 42.39% and the profit increased by 103.29%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13.43% q-o-q & decreased by 21.55% Y-o-Y.
Operating income was up by 472.92% q-o-q & decreased by 54.27% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.41 for Q4 which decreased by 86.98% Y-o-Y.
UPL has delivered 10.49% return in the last 1 week, -3.37% return in the last 6 months and -9.05% YTD return.
Currently, UPL has a market cap of ₹40089.95 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹698.9 & ₹447.8 respectively.
As of 15 May, 2024, out of 25 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 11 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 15 May, 2024, was to Buy.
UPL Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|14078
|9887
|+42.39%
|16569
|-15.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1012
|1169
|-13.43%
|1290
|-21.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|794
|676
|+17.46%
|727
|+9.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|13045
|10164
|+28.35%
|14310
|-8.84%
|Operating Income
|1033
|-277
|+472.92%
|2259
|-54.27%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|30
|-1666
|+101.8%
|1391
|-97.84%
|Net Income
|40
|-1217
|+103.29%
|792
|-94.95%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.41
|-16.95
|+108.3%
|10.81
|-86.98%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹40Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹14078Cr
