UPL Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 94.95% YOY

UPL Q4 Results Live : UPL declared their Q4 results on 13 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 15.03% & the profit decreased by 94.95% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 42.39% and the profit increased by 103.29%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13.43% q-o-q & decreased by 21.55% Y-o-Y.

Operating income was up by 472.92% q-o-q & decreased by 54.27% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.41 for Q4 which decreased by 86.98% Y-o-Y.

UPL has delivered 10.49% return in the last 1 week, -3.37% return in the last 6 months and -9.05% YTD return.

Currently, UPL has a market cap of ₹40089.95 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹698.9 & ₹447.8 respectively.

As of 15 May, 2024, out of 25 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 11 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 May, 2024, was to Buy.

UPL Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 14078 9887 +42.39% 16569 -15.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1012 1169 -13.43% 1290 -21.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 794 676 +17.46% 727 +9.22% Total Operating Expense 13045 10164 +28.35% 14310 -8.84% Operating Income 1033 -277 +472.92% 2259 -54.27% Net Income Before Taxes 30 -1666 +101.8% 1391 -97.84% Net Income 40 -1217 +103.29% 792 -94.95% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.41 -16.95 +108.3% 10.81 -86.98%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹40Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹14078Cr

