UPL stock gains as Q3 net profit rises 18%

"During the quarter, we announced a new strategic partnership in Brazil with ‘Bunge’, a world leader in sourcing, processing, and supplying oilseed and grain products and ingredients. We also undertook multiple initiatives to re-imagine sustainability and in Q3, we successfully raised a sustainability loan of $700 million. At the same time, furthering our commitment to the Gigaton challenge, our digital platform ‘nurture.farm’ successfully completed its Crop Residue Management Program, thereby preventing release of over 1 million tons of carbon emissions," Jai Shroff said.