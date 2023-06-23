UPL to hive off specialty chemicals biz to arm1 min read 23 Jun 2023, 07:29 PM IST
Specialty Chemical Business is involved in making ingredients used for crop protection, pharma, paints, textiles, mining, flavours and fragrance, lubricants, water treatment, personal care, petroleum and oilfield products.
Mumbai: Mumbai-based UPL Ltd, will hive off its specialty chemicals business on a slump sale basis to wholly-owned arm UPL Speciality Chemicals Ltd for ₹3,572 crore. UPL expects to close the transaction within 3 to 4 months of receiving shareholder approval. There will be no change in the shareholding pattern of UPL on account of the transaction.
