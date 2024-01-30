UPS to cut 12,000 jobs, explore options for Coyote business
The company plans to cut $1 billion in costs as it comes off a ‘difficult and disappointing’ year, when volume, revenue and operating profit declined in all of its business segments, UPS CEO Carol Tome said
United Parcel Service plans to cut 12,000 jobs and explore strategic options for Coyote, its volatile trucking brokerage business, after the world's largest parcel delivery company forecast full-year revenue below Wall Street's target.
