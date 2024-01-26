Upsurge Investment & Finance Q3 FY24 results: profit at ₹2.49Cr, Revenue increased by 19.15% YoY
Upsurge Investment & Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.15% & the profit came at ₹2.49cr. It is noteworthy that Upsurge Investment & Finance had declared a loss of ₹0.87cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 134.03%.