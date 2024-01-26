 Upsurge Investment & Finance Q3 FY24 results: profit at ₹2.49Cr, Revenue increased by 19.15% YoY | Mint
Upsurge Investment & Finance Q3 FY24 results: profit at ₹2.49Cr, Revenue increased by 19.15% YoY

Upsurge Investment & Finance Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 19.15% YoY & profit at ₹2.49Cr

Upsurge Investment & Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.15% & the profit came at 2.49cr. It is noteworthy that Upsurge Investment & Finance had declared a loss of 0.87cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 134.03%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.36% q-o-q & decreased by 20.44% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 110.68% q-o-q & decreased by 188.32% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.64 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 387.72% Y-o-Y.

Upsurge Investment & Finance has delivered -0.69% return in the last 1 week, 32.53% return in the last 6 months, and 25.44% YTD return.

Currently, Upsurge Investment & Finance has a market cap of 76.05 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 62 & 26.56 respectively.

Upsurge Investment & Finance Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.670.29+134.03%0.57+19.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.160.2-20.36%0.2-20.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01+0.93%0.01+22.47%
Total Operating Expense13.776.5+111.71%5.11+169.6%
Operating Income-13.09-6.22-110.68%-4.54-188.32%
Net Income Before Taxes3.023.17-4.61%-0.75+504.07%
Net Income2.492.62-5.2%-0.87+386.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.641.73-5.2%-0.57+387.72%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.49Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.67Cr

Published: 26 Jan 2024, 02:48 AM IST
