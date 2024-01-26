Upsurge Investment & Finance Q3 FY24 results: profit at 2.49Cr, Revenue increased by 19.15% YoY

Upsurge Investment & Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.15% & the profit came at ₹2.49cr. It is noteworthy that Upsurge Investment & Finance had declared a loss of ₹0.87cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 134.03%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.36% q-o-q & decreased by 20.44% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 110.68% q-o-q & decreased by 188.32% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.64 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 387.72% Y-o-Y.

Upsurge Investment & Finance has delivered -0.69% return in the last 1 week, 32.53% return in the last 6 months, and 25.44% YTD return.

Currently, Upsurge Investment & Finance has a market cap of ₹76.05 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹62 & ₹26.56 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Upsurge Investment & Finance Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.67 0.29 +134.03% 0.57 +19.15% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.16 0.2 -20.36% 0.2 -20.44% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 +0.93% 0.01 +22.47% Total Operating Expense 13.77 6.5 +111.71% 5.11 +169.6% Operating Income -13.09 -6.22 -110.68% -4.54 -188.32% Net Income Before Taxes 3.02 3.17 -4.61% -0.75 +504.07% Net Income 2.49 2.62 -5.2% -0.87 +386.18% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.64 1.73 -5.2% -0.57 +387.72%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.49Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.67Cr

