Upsurge Investment & Finance Q3 FY24 results: profit at 2.49Cr, Revenue increased by 19.15% YoY

Upsurge Investment & Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.15% & the profit came at ₹2.49cr. It is noteworthy that Upsurge Investment & Finance had declared a loss of ₹0.87cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 134.03%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.36% q-o-q & decreased by 20.44% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 110.68% q-o-q & decreased by 188.32% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.64 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 387.72% Y-o-Y.
Upsurge Investment & Finance has delivered -0.69% return in the last 1 week, 32.53% return in the last 6 months, and 25.44% YTD return.
Currently, Upsurge Investment & Finance has a market cap of ₹76.05 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹62 & ₹26.56 respectively.
Upsurge Investment & Finance Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.67
|0.29
|+134.03%
|0.57
|+19.15%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.16
|0.2
|-20.36%
|0.2
|-20.44%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|+0.93%
|0.01
|+22.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|13.77
|6.5
|+111.71%
|5.11
|+169.6%
|Operating Income
|-13.09
|-6.22
|-110.68%
|-4.54
|-188.32%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.02
|3.17
|-4.61%
|-0.75
|+504.07%
|Net Income
|2.49
|2.62
|-5.2%
|-0.87
|+386.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.64
|1.73
|-5.2%
|-0.57
|+387.72%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.49Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.67Cr
