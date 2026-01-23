Urban Company’s losses widen in Q3 over InstaHelp investment

Urban Company Ltd posted a loss for the second straight quarter since its listing, on the back of increased investment in InstaHelp, the company’s quick service vertical.

Urban Company Ltd reported revenue of ₹382.68 crore, a 32.91% increase from the same period last year, and a net loss of ₹21.16 crore against a net profit of ₹231.84 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company said in its December-quarter shareholder letter, "The consolidated business had achieved adjusted-Ebitda breakeven during FY25. With stepped-up investments in building InstaHelp, we expect the consolidated business to remain loss-making for the next few quarters. The InstaHelp opportunity is significant and immediate, and we are committed to maintaining clear market leadership."

Loss leader InstaHelp It has four main business segments—India consumer services, InstaHelp, Native (products), and international operations.

India consumer services (excluding InstaHelp) continued to anchor Urban Company’s revenue base during the December quarter, bringing in revenue of ₹265 crore, up 26% year-on-year. Growth was driven by steady new user additions, and strong festive-season demand across core categories such as beauty, home cleaning and repairs.

InstaHelp grew rapidly during the quarter, clocking net transaction value (NTV) of ₹28 crore, up sharply from ₹10 crore in the previous quarter. While revenue contribution from InstaHelp remained modest relative to the core business, accelerated customer adoption, repeat usage and order growth reflected early product-market fit. However, aggressive investments in expansion and supply build-out resulted in an adjusted Ebitda loss of ₹61 crore, making InstaHelp the primary drag on consolidated profitability during the quarter.

The Native (products) segment delivered the fastest revenue growth of all, with revenue rising 101% year-on-year to ₹62 crore. Growth was led by strong demand for water purifiers and electronic door locks, though sequential momentum moderated after the previous quarter benefited from large e-commerce sales.