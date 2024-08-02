Ushdev International Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 50.74% YOY

Ushdev International Q1 Results Live : Ushdev International declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 16.74% & the loss decreased by 50.74% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 119.11% and the loss decreased by 93.52%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.84% q-o-q & decreased by 7.19% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 71.69% q-o-q & increased by 50.83% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.01 for Q1 which increased by 53.95% Y-o-Y.
Ushdev International has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, -16.94% return in last 6 months and -22.56% YTD return.
Currently, Ushdev International has a market cap of ₹34.86 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2.58 & ₹0.91 respectively.
Ushdev International Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3.25
|1.48
|+119.11%
|3.9
|-16.74%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.28
|0.31
|-8.84%
|0.3
|-7.19%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.78
|1.78
|-0%
|1.78
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|3.99
|4.09
|-2.53%
|5.4
|-26.21%
|Operating Income
|-0.74
|-2.61
|+71.69%
|-1.5
|+50.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.31
|-4.81
|+93.52%
|-0.63
|+50.74%
|Net Income
|-0.31
|-4.81
|+93.52%
|-0.63
|+50.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.01
|-0.14
|+93.42%
|-0.02
|+53.95%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.31Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹3.25Cr
