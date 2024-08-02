Ushdev International Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 50.74% YOY

Ushdev International Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 16.74% YoY & loss decreased by 50.74% YoY

Ushdev International Q1 Results Live : Ushdev International declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 16.74% & the loss decreased by 50.74% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 119.11% and the loss decreased by 93.52%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.84% q-o-q & decreased by 7.19% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 71.69% q-o-q & increased by 50.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.01 for Q1 which increased by 53.95% Y-o-Y.

Ushdev International has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, -16.94% return in last 6 months and -22.56% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Ushdev International has a market cap of ₹34.86 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2.58 & ₹0.91 respectively.

Ushdev International Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.25 1.48 +119.11% 3.9 -16.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.28 0.31 -8.84% 0.3 -7.19% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.78 1.78 -0% 1.78 -0% Total Operating Expense 3.99 4.09 -2.53% 5.4 -26.21% Operating Income -0.74 -2.61 +71.69% -1.5 +50.83% Net Income Before Taxes -0.31 -4.81 +93.52% -0.63 +50.74% Net Income -0.31 -4.81 +93.52% -0.63 +50.74% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.01 -0.14 +93.42% -0.02 +53.95%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.31Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹3.25Cr

