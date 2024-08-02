Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ushdev International Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 50.74% YOY

Ushdev International Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 50.74% YOY

Livemint

Ushdev International Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 16.74% YoY & loss decreased by 50.74% YoY

Ushdev International Q1 Results Live

Ushdev International Q1 Results Live : Ushdev International declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 16.74% & the loss decreased by 50.74% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 119.11% and the loss decreased by 93.52%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.84% q-o-q & decreased by 7.19% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 71.69% q-o-q & increased by 50.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.01 for Q1 which increased by 53.95% Y-o-Y.

Ushdev International has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, -16.94% return in last 6 months and -22.56% YTD return.

Currently, Ushdev International has a market cap of 34.86 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2.58 & 0.91 respectively.

Ushdev International Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.251.48+119.11%3.9-16.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.280.31-8.84%0.3-7.19%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.781.78-0%1.78-0%
Total Operating Expense3.994.09-2.53%5.4-26.21%
Operating Income-0.74-2.61+71.69%-1.5+50.83%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.31-4.81+93.52%-0.63+50.74%
Net Income-0.31-4.81+93.52%-0.63+50.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.01-0.14+93.42%-0.02+53.95%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.31Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹3.25Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

