Ushdev International Q2 FY24 results: loss falls by 86.61% YOY

Livemint

Ushdev International Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 24.85% YoY & loss decreased by 86.61% YoY

Ushdev International Q2 FY24 Results

Ushdev International, a leading company, announced their Q2 FY24 results on 21 Nov, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in revenue, with a growth of 24.85% compared to the same period last year. In addition, the company managed to reduce its losses by an impressive 86.61% YoY.

When compared to the previous quarter, Ushdev International experienced a substantial increase in revenue, with a growth of 103.18%. However, the company also saw an increase in losses by 290.21% during the same period.

One of the key factors contributing to the improved financial performance of Ushdev International was the decline in Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses decreased by 34.56% compared to the previous quarter and by 45.06% YoY.

The operating income of Ushdev International witnessed a decline of 179.12% q-o-q, but showed an increase of 77.72% YoY.

Furthermore, the company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at -0.07, reflecting a significant increase of 87.16% YoY.

In terms of market performance, Ushdev International has delivered positive returns in the last 1 week, with a return of 4.08%. Over the past 6 months, the company has achieved a return of 47.12%. However, the year-to-date (YTD) return stands at -17.3%.

Ushdev International currently has a market capitalization of 51.79 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low prices were recorded at 2.58 and 0.94 respectively.

Ushdev International Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7.933.9+103.18%6.35+24.85%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.20.3-34.56%0.36-45.06%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.81.78+1.1%1.79+0.13%
Total Operating Expense12.125.4+124.28%25.16-51.83%
Operating Income-4.19-1.5-179.12%-18.81+77.72%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.47-0.63-290.21%-18.45+86.61%
Net Income-2.47-0.63-290.21%-18.45+86.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.07-0.02-250%-0.55+87.16%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-2.47Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹7.93Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

