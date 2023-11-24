Ushdev International Q2 FY24 results: loss falls by 86.61% YOY

Ushdev International, a leading company, announced their Q2 FY24 results on 21 Nov, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in revenue, with a growth of 24.85% compared to the same period last year. In addition, the company managed to reduce its losses by an impressive 86.61% YoY.
When compared to the previous quarter, Ushdev International experienced a substantial increase in revenue, with a growth of 103.18%. However, the company also saw an increase in losses by 290.21% during the same period.
One of the key factors contributing to the improved financial performance of Ushdev International was the decline in Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses decreased by 34.56% compared to the previous quarter and by 45.06% YoY.
The operating income of Ushdev International witnessed a decline of 179.12% q-o-q, but showed an increase of 77.72% YoY.
Furthermore, the company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹-0.07, reflecting a significant increase of 87.16% YoY.
In terms of market performance, Ushdev International has delivered positive returns in the last 1 week, with a return of 4.08%. Over the past 6 months, the company has achieved a return of 47.12%. However, the year-to-date (YTD) return stands at -17.3%.
Ushdev International currently has a market capitalization of ₹51.79 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low prices were recorded at ₹2.58 and ₹0.94 respectively.
Ushdev International Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7.93
|3.9
|+103.18%
|6.35
|+24.85%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.2
|0.3
|-34.56%
|0.36
|-45.06%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.8
|1.78
|+1.1%
|1.79
|+0.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|12.12
|5.4
|+124.28%
|25.16
|-51.83%
|Operating Income
|-4.19
|-1.5
|-179.12%
|-18.81
|+77.72%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.47
|-0.63
|-290.21%
|-18.45
|+86.61%
|Net Income
|-2.47
|-0.63
|-290.21%
|-18.45
|+86.61%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.07
|-0.02
|-250%
|-0.55
|+87.16%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-2.47Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹7.93Cr
