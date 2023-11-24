Ushdev International Q2 FY24 results: loss falls by 86.61% YOY

Ushdev International, a leading company, announced their Q2 FY24 results on 21 Nov, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in revenue, with a growth of 24.85% compared to the same period last year. In addition, the company managed to reduce its losses by an impressive 86.61% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When compared to the previous quarter, Ushdev International experienced a substantial increase in revenue, with a growth of 103.18%. However, the company also saw an increase in losses by 290.21% during the same period.

One of the key factors contributing to the improved financial performance of Ushdev International was the decline in Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses decreased by 34.56% compared to the previous quarter and by 45.06% YoY.

The operating income of Ushdev International witnessed a decline of 179.12% q-o-q, but showed an increase of 77.72% YoY.

Furthermore, the company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹-0.07, reflecting a significant increase of 87.16% YoY.

In terms of market performance, Ushdev International has delivered positive returns in the last 1 week, with a return of 4.08%. Over the past 6 months, the company has achieved a return of 47.12%. However, the year-to-date (YTD) return stands at -17.3%.

Ushdev International currently has a market capitalization of ₹51.79 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low prices were recorded at ₹2.58 and ₹0.94 respectively.

Ushdev International Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7.93 3.9 +103.18% 6.35 +24.85% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.2 0.3 -34.56% 0.36 -45.06% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.8 1.78 +1.1% 1.79 +0.13% Total Operating Expense 12.12 5.4 +124.28% 25.16 -51.83% Operating Income -4.19 -1.5 -179.12% -18.81 +77.72% Net Income Before Taxes -2.47 -0.63 -290.21% -18.45 +86.61% Net Income -2.47 -0.63 -290.21% -18.45 +86.61% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.07 -0.02 -250% -0.55 +87.16%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-2.47Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹7.93Cr

