UTI AMC Q1 profit jumps more than two-fold at 234 crore

UTI Asset Management Company on Tuesday said its profit after tax (PAT) jumped more than two-fold at ₹234 crore in the June quarter of the fiscal year 2024.
The company had posted a PAT of ₹92 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
The company's total revenue from operations surged 60% at ₹468 crore in the June quarter of the current fiscal as compared to ₹293 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal, UTI AMC said.
“Despite the volatility and corrections in the market, the Indian mutual fund industry continues to attract investors' interest," said Imtaiyazur Rahman, chief executive officer, UTI AMC.
UTI Mutual Fund's average assets under management were ₹2.48 lakh crore and had a market share of 5.76% in the June quarter.
UTI AMC is the investment manager to UTI Mutual Fund. It has a countrywide network of branches along with a diversified distribution network.
According to a PTI report on 15 June, sponsors of UTI Mutual Fund, including SBI, Punjab National Bank and Life Insurance Corporation of India, have initiated the process to dilute their stake in India's oldest fund house.
The PTI report citing sources said that these entities have approached merchant bankers to advise on stake sales.
UTI Mutual fund is promoted by the SBI, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda, having a combined holding of 45.21% in the paid-up capital.
US-based T Rowe Price Group Inc through its wholly-owned subsidiary T Rowe Price Global Investment Services Ltd (UK) presently holds a 23% stake in UTI Asset Management Company Ltd (UTI AMC).
These sponsors diluted their stake through an initial public offering (IPO) in 2020 by selling 38,987,081 shares for ₹2,100 crore. The entire proceeds of the offer went to all the promoters, including T Rowe Price.
(With inputs from PTI)