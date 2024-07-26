UTI Asset Management Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 8.43% YOY

UTI Asset Management Company Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 18.89% YoY & profit increased by 8.43% YoY

Livemint
Published26 Jul 2024, 10:51 AM IST
UTI Asset Management Company Q1 Results Live
UTI Asset Management Company Q1 Results Live

UTI Asset Management Company Q1 Results Live : UTI Asset Management Company declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 18.89% & the profit increased by 8.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.03% and the profit increased by 56.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.45% q-o-q & increased by 6.87% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 22.77% q-o-q & increased by 37.61% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 19.91 for Q1 which increased by 7.85% Y-o-Y.

UTI Asset Management Company has delivered -1.42% return in the last 1 week, 22.17% return in last 6 months and 21.07% YTD return.

Currently the UTI Asset Management Company has a market cap of 13086.39 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1088.91 & 716.02 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.

UTI Asset Management Company Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue346.09326.4+6.03%291.09+18.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total113.65116.51-2.45%106.34+6.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.1911.76-4.85%9.63+16.2%
Total Operating Expense185.55195.64-5.16%174.43+6.38%
Operating Income160.54130.76+22.77%116.66+37.61%
Net Income Before Taxes341.32217.96+56.6%288.42+18.34%
Net Income254.17162.76+56.16%234.41+8.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS19.9112.76+56.03%18.46+7.85%
₹254.17Cr
₹346.09Cr
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 10:51 AM IST
