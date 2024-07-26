UTI Asset Management Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 8.43% YOY

UTI Asset Management Company Q1 Results Live : UTI Asset Management Company declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 18.89% & the profit increased by 8.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.03% and the profit increased by 56.16%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.45% q-o-q & increased by 6.87% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 22.77% q-o-q & increased by 37.61% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹19.91 for Q1 which increased by 7.85% Y-o-Y.
UTI Asset Management Company has delivered -1.42% return in the last 1 week, 22.17% return in last 6 months and 21.07% YTD return.
Currently the UTI Asset Management Company has a market cap of ₹13086.39 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1088.91 & ₹716.02 respectively.
As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.
UTI Asset Management Company Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|346.09
|326.4
|+6.03%
|291.09
|+18.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|113.65
|116.51
|-2.45%
|106.34
|+6.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.19
|11.76
|-4.85%
|9.63
|+16.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|185.55
|195.64
|-5.16%
|174.43
|+6.38%
|Operating Income
|160.54
|130.76
|+22.77%
|116.66
|+37.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|341.32
|217.96
|+56.6%
|288.42
|+18.34%
|Net Income
|254.17
|162.76
|+56.16%
|234.41
|+8.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|19.91
|12.76
|+56.03%
|18.46
|+7.85%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹254.17Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹346.09Cr
