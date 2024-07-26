UTI Asset Management Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 8.43% YOY

UTI Asset Management Company Q1 Results Live : UTI Asset Management Company declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 18.89% & the profit increased by 8.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.03% and the profit increased by 56.16%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.45% q-o-q & increased by 6.87% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹19.91 for Q1 which increased by 7.85% Y-o-Y.

UTI Asset Management Company has delivered -1.42% return in the last 1 week, 22.17% return in last 6 months and 21.07% YTD return.

Currently the UTI Asset Management Company has a market cap of ₹13086.39 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1088.91 & ₹716.02 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.

UTI Asset Management Company Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 346.09 326.4 +6.03% 291.09 +18.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 113.65 116.51 -2.45% 106.34 +6.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.19 11.76 -4.85% 9.63 +16.2% Total Operating Expense 185.55 195.64 -5.16% 174.43 +6.38% Operating Income 160.54 130.76 +22.77% 116.66 +37.61% Net Income Before Taxes 341.32 217.96 +56.6% 288.42 +18.34% Net Income 254.17 162.76 +56.16% 234.41 +8.43% Diluted Normalized EPS 19.91 12.76 +56.03% 18.46 +7.85%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹254.17Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹346.09Cr

