UTI Asset Management Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 30.83% YoY

UTI Asset Management Company Q2 Results Live : UTI Asset Management Company announced its Q2 results on October 25, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in its financial metrics. The company's topline surged by 27.58% year-over-year, while profit saw an impressive increase of 30.83% compared to the same period last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a growth of only 10.59%, and profit faced a decline of 5.9%. This indicates a mixed performance on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses climbed by 1.49% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 3.75% year-over-year, suggesting a rise in operational costs amidst growing revenue.

Operating income reflected a positive trend, rising by 15.29% from the previous quarter and a remarkable 54.02% year-over-year, signaling strong operational efficiency and profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) reached ₹18.77 for Q2, marking a 30.35% increase year-over-year, which is a good indicator of the company's profitability per share.

In terms of market performance, UTI Asset Management Company has delivered a -6.2% return over the past week, but it has shown robust returns of 31.88% in the last six months and an impressive 44.19% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹15,603.66 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹1342.1 and a low of ₹725.62, reflecting its strong position in the market.

As of October 26, 2024, analysts' ratings present a diverse outlook for the company. Out of 14 analysts, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 have rated it as Sell, 4 as Hold, 3 as Buy, and 3 as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of October 26, 2024, stands at Hold, indicating a cautious but stable outlook for UTI Asset Management Company moving forward.

UTI Asset Management Company Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 382.74 346.09 +10.59% 299.99 +27.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 115.34 113.65 +1.49% 111.17 +3.75% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.24 11.19 +0.45% 10.44 +7.66% Total Operating Expense 197.65 185.55 +6.52% 179.82 +9.92% Operating Income 185.09 160.54 +15.29% 120.17 +54.02% Net Income Before Taxes 335.66 341.32 -1.66% 219.76 +52.74% Net Income 239.17 254.17 -5.9% 182.81 +30.83% Diluted Normalized EPS 18.77 19.91 -5.73% 14.4 +30.35%