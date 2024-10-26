UTI Asset Management Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 30.83% YoY

UTI Asset Management Company Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 27.58% YoY & profit increased by 30.83% YoY.

Livemint
Published26 Oct 2024, 10:12 AM IST
UTI Asset Management Company Q2 Results Live
UTI Asset Management Company Q2 Results Live

UTI Asset Management Company Q2 Results Live : UTI Asset Management Company announced its Q2 results on October 25, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in its financial metrics. The company's topline surged by 27.58% year-over-year, while profit saw an impressive increase of 30.83% compared to the same period last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a growth of only 10.59%, and profit faced a decline of 5.9%. This indicates a mixed performance on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses climbed by 1.49% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 3.75% year-over-year, suggesting a rise in operational costs amidst growing revenue.

Operating income reflected a positive trend, rising by 15.29% from the previous quarter and a remarkable 54.02% year-over-year, signaling strong operational efficiency and profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) reached 18.77 for Q2, marking a 30.35% increase year-over-year, which is a good indicator of the company's profitability per share.

In terms of market performance, UTI Asset Management Company has delivered a -6.2% return over the past week, but it has shown robust returns of 31.88% in the last six months and an impressive 44.19% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 15,603.66 Crores, with a 52-week high of 1342.1 and a low of 725.62, reflecting its strong position in the market.

As of October 26, 2024, analysts' ratings present a diverse outlook for the company. Out of 14 analysts, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 have rated it as Sell, 4 as Hold, 3 as Buy, and 3 as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of October 26, 2024, stands at Hold, indicating a cautious but stable outlook for UTI Asset Management Company moving forward.

UTI Asset Management Company Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue382.74346.09+10.59%299.99+27.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total115.34113.65+1.49%111.17+3.75%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.2411.19+0.45%10.44+7.66%
Total Operating Expense197.65185.55+6.52%179.82+9.92%
Operating Income185.09160.54+15.29%120.17+54.02%
Net Income Before Taxes335.66341.32-1.66%219.76+52.74%
Net Income239.17254.17-5.9%182.81+30.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS18.7719.91-5.73%14.4+30.35%
₹239.17Cr
₹382.74Cr
26 Oct 2024, 10:12 AM IST
