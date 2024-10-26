UTI Asset Management Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 30.83% YoY

UTI Asset Management Company Q2 Results Live : UTI Asset Management Company announced its Q2 results on October 25, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in its financial metrics. The company's topline surged by 27.58% year-over-year, while profit saw an impressive increase of 30.83% compared to the same period last year.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a growth of only 10.59%, and profit faced a decline of 5.9%. This indicates a mixed performance on a quarter-on-quarter basis.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses climbed by 1.49% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 3.75% year-over-year, suggesting a rise in operational costs amidst growing revenue.
Operating income reflected a positive trend, rising by 15.29% from the previous quarter and a remarkable 54.02% year-over-year, signaling strong operational efficiency and profitability.
Earnings per share (EPS) reached ₹18.77 for Q2, marking a 30.35% increase year-over-year, which is a good indicator of the company's profitability per share.
In terms of market performance, UTI Asset Management Company has delivered a -6.2% return over the past week, but it has shown robust returns of 31.88% in the last six months and an impressive 44.19% year-to-date.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹15,603.66 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹1342.1 and a low of ₹725.62, reflecting its strong position in the market.
As of October 26, 2024, analysts' ratings present a diverse outlook for the company. Out of 14 analysts, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 have rated it as Sell, 4 as Hold, 3 as Buy, and 3 as Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of October 26, 2024, stands at Hold, indicating a cautious but stable outlook for UTI Asset Management Company moving forward.
UTI Asset Management Company Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|382.74
|346.09
|+10.59%
|299.99
|+27.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|115.34
|113.65
|+1.49%
|111.17
|+3.75%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.24
|11.19
|+0.45%
|10.44
|+7.66%
|Total Operating Expense
|197.65
|185.55
|+6.52%
|179.82
|+9.92%
|Operating Income
|185.09
|160.54
|+15.29%
|120.17
|+54.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|335.66
|341.32
|-1.66%
|219.76
|+52.74%
|Net Income
|239.17
|254.17
|-5.9%
|182.81
|+30.83%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|18.77
|19.91
|-5.73%
|14.4
|+30.35%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹239.17Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹382.74Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar