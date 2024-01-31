UTI Asset Management Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 209.45% YoY

UTI Asset Management Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 10.61% & the profit increased by 209.45% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.65% and the profit increased by 1.58%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.27% q-o-q & increased by 1.2% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 16.05% q-o-q & increased by 12.67% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹14.6 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 209.32% Y-o-Y.

UTI Asset Management Company has delivered 0.27% return in the last 1 week, 8.07% return in last 6 months and 0.02% YTD return.

Currently the UTI Asset Management Company has a market cap of ₹11029.63 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹927 & ₹608 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 31 Jan, 2024 out of 12 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

UTI Asset Management Company Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 322.93 299.99 +7.65% 291.95 +10.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 105.31 111.17 -5.27% 104.06 +1.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.43 10.44 -0.1% 10.28 +1.46% Total Operating Expense 183.47 179.82 +2.03% 168.17 +9.1% Operating Income 139.46 120.17 +16.05% 123.78 +12.67% Net Income Before Taxes 260.7 219.76 +18.63% 102.4 +154.59% Net Income 185.7 182.81 +1.58% 60.01 +209.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.6 14.4 +1.39% 4.72 +209.32%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹185.7Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹322.93Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!