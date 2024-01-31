Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  UTI Asset Management Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 209.45% YoY

UTI Asset Management Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 209.45% YoY

Livemint

UTI Asset Management Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 10.61% YoY & profit increased by 209.45% YoY

UTI Asset Management Company Q3 FY24 Results Live

UTI Asset Management Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 10.61% & the profit increased by 209.45% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.65% and the profit increased by 1.58%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.27% q-o-q & increased by 1.2% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 16.05% q-o-q & increased by 12.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 14.6 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 209.32% Y-o-Y.

UTI Asset Management Company has delivered 0.27% return in the last 1 week, 8.07% return in last 6 months and 0.02% YTD return.

Currently the UTI Asset Management Company has a market cap of 11029.63 Cr and 52wk high/low of 927 & 608 respectively.

As of 31 Jan, 2024 out of 12 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

UTI Asset Management Company Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue322.93299.99+7.65%291.95+10.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total105.31111.17-5.27%104.06+1.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.4310.44-0.1%10.28+1.46%
Total Operating Expense183.47179.82+2.03%168.17+9.1%
Operating Income139.46120.17+16.05%123.78+12.67%
Net Income Before Taxes260.7219.76+18.63%102.4+154.59%
Net Income185.7182.81+1.58%60.01+209.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.614.4+1.39%4.72+209.32%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹185.7Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹322.93Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.