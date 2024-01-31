UTI Asset Management Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 209.45% YoY

UTI Asset Management Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 10.61% & the profit increased by 209.45% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.65% and the profit increased by 1.58%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.27% q-o-q & increased by 1.2% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 16.05% q-o-q & increased by 12.67% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹14.6 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 209.32% Y-o-Y.
UTI Asset Management Company has delivered 0.27% return in the last 1 week, 8.07% return in last 6 months and 0.02% YTD return.
Currently the UTI Asset Management Company has a market cap of ₹11029.63 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹927 & ₹608 respectively.
As of 31 Jan, 2024 out of 12 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.
UTI Asset Management Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|322.93
|299.99
|+7.65%
|291.95
|+10.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|105.31
|111.17
|-5.27%
|104.06
|+1.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.43
|10.44
|-0.1%
|10.28
|+1.46%
|Total Operating Expense
|183.47
|179.82
|+2.03%
|168.17
|+9.1%
|Operating Income
|139.46
|120.17
|+16.05%
|123.78
|+12.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|260.7
|219.76
|+18.63%
|102.4
|+154.59%
|Net Income
|185.7
|182.81
|+1.58%
|60.01
|+209.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.6
|14.4
|+1.39%
|4.72
|+209.32%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹185.7Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹322.93Cr
