UTI Asset Management Company Q3 Results 2025:UTI Asset Management Company declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 19.42% & the profit decreased by 18.85% YoY. Profit at ₹150.69 crore and revenue at ₹385.64 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.76% and the profit decreased by 36.99%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.23% q-o-q & increased by 7.08% Y-o-Y.

UTI Asset Management Company Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 4.41% q-o-q & increased by 38.58% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹11.74 for Q3 which decreased by 19.59% Y-o-Y.

UTI Asset Management Company has delivered -13.39% return in the last 1 week, 2.08% return in last 6 months and -21.64% YTD return.

Currently the UTI Asset Management Company has a market cap of ₹13458.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1403.65 & ₹785.35 respectively.

As of 29 Jan, 2025 out of 12 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 29 Jan, 2025 was to Hold.

UTI Asset Management Company Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 385.64 382.74 +0.76% 322.93 +19.42% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 112.77 115.34 -2.23% 105.31 +7.08% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.3 11.24 +0.53% 10.43 +8.34% Total Operating Expense 192.38 197.65 -2.67% 183.47 +4.86% Operating Income 193.26 185.09 +4.41% 139.46 +38.58% Net Income Before Taxes 221.19 335.66 -34.1% 260.7 -15.16% Net Income 150.69 239.17 -36.99% 185.7 -18.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.74 18.77 -37.45% 14.6 -19.59%