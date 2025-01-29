UTI Asset Management Company Q3 Results 2025:UTI Asset Management Company declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 19.42% & the profit decreased by 18.85% YoY. Profit at ₹150.69 crore and revenue at ₹385.64 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.76% and the profit decreased by 36.99%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.23% q-o-q & increased by 7.08% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 4.41% q-o-q & increased by 38.58% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹11.74 for Q3 which decreased by 19.59% Y-o-Y.
UTI Asset Management Company has delivered -13.39% return in the last 1 week, 2.08% return in last 6 months and -21.64% YTD return.
Currently the UTI Asset Management Company has a market cap of ₹13458.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1403.65 & ₹785.35 respectively.
As of 29 Jan, 2025 out of 12 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 29 Jan, 2025 was to Hold.
UTI Asset Management Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|385.64
|382.74
|+0.76%
|322.93
|+19.42%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|112.77
|115.34
|-2.23%
|105.31
|+7.08%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.3
|11.24
|+0.53%
|10.43
|+8.34%
|Total Operating Expense
|192.38
|197.65
|-2.67%
|183.47
|+4.86%
|Operating Income
|193.26
|185.09
|+4.41%
|139.46
|+38.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|221.19
|335.66
|-34.1%
|260.7
|-15.16%
|Net Income
|150.69
|239.17
|-36.99%
|185.7
|-18.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.74
|18.77
|-37.45%
|14.6
|-19.59%
