UTI Asset Management Company Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 18.85% YOY, profit at ₹150.69 crore and revenue at ₹385.64 crore

Published29 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
UTI Asset Management Company Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

UTI Asset Management Company Q3 Results 2025:UTI Asset Management Company declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 19.42% & the profit decreased by 18.85% YoY. Profit at 150.69 crore and revenue at 385.64 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.76% and the profit decreased by 36.99%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.23% q-o-q & increased by 7.08% Y-o-Y.

UTI Asset Management Company Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 4.41% q-o-q & increased by 38.58% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 11.74 for Q3 which decreased by 19.59% Y-o-Y.

UTI Asset Management Company has delivered -13.39% return in the last 1 week, 2.08% return in last 6 months and -21.64% YTD return.

Currently the UTI Asset Management Company has a market cap of 13458.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1403.65 & 785.35 respectively.

As of 29 Jan, 2025 out of 12 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 29 Jan, 2025 was to Hold.

UTI Asset Management Company Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue385.64382.74+0.76%322.93+19.42%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total112.77115.34-2.23%105.31+7.08%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.311.24+0.53%10.43+8.34%
Total Operating Expense192.38197.65-2.67%183.47+4.86%
Operating Income193.26185.09+4.41%139.46+38.58%
Net Income Before Taxes221.19335.66-34.1%260.7-15.16%
Net Income150.69239.17-36.99%185.7-18.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.7418.77-37.45%14.6-19.59%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
