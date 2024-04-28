UTI Asset Management Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 97.43% YOY

UTI Asset Management Company Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 17.57% YoY & profit increased by 97.43% YoY

UTI Asset Management Company Q4 Results Live : UTI Asset Management Company declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 17.57% & the profit increased by 97.43% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.07% and the profit decreased by 12.35%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.64% q-o-q & increased by 9.49% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 6.24% q-o-q & increased by 42.24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹12.76 for Q4 which increased by 96.24% Y-o-Y.

UTI Asset Management Company has delivered 4.99% return in the last 1 week, 27.5% return in the last 6 months, and 9.33% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, UTI Asset Management Company has a market cap of ₹12056.96 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹965 & ₹638.75 respectively.

UTI Asset Management Company Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 326.4 322.93 +1.07% 277.63 +17.57% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 116.51 105.31 +10.64% 106.41 +9.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.76 10.43 +12.75% 10.12 +16.21% Total Operating Expense 195.64 183.47 +6.63% 185.7 +5.35% Operating Income 130.76 139.46 -6.24% 91.93 +42.24% Net Income Before Taxes 217.96 260.7 -16.39% 114.17 +90.91% Net Income 162.76 185.7 -12.35% 82.44 +97.43% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.76 14.6 -12.6% 6.5 +96.24%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹162.76Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹326.4Cr

