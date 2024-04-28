Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  UTI Asset Management Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 97.43% YOY

UTI Asset Management Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 97.43% YOY

Livemint

UTI Asset Management Company Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 17.57% YoY & profit increased by 97.43% YoY

UTI Asset Management Company Q4 Results Live

UTI Asset Management Company Q4 Results Live : UTI Asset Management Company declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 17.57% & the profit increased by 97.43% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.07% and the profit decreased by 12.35%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.64% q-o-q & increased by 9.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 6.24% q-o-q & increased by 42.24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 12.76 for Q4 which increased by 96.24% Y-o-Y.

UTI Asset Management Company has delivered 4.99% return in the last 1 week, 27.5% return in the last 6 months, and 9.33% YTD return.

Currently, UTI Asset Management Company has a market cap of 12056.96 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 965 & 638.75 respectively.

UTI Asset Management Company Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue326.4322.93+1.07%277.63+17.57%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total116.51105.31+10.64%106.41+9.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.7610.43+12.75%10.12+16.21%
Total Operating Expense195.64183.47+6.63%185.7+5.35%
Operating Income130.76139.46-6.24%91.93+42.24%
Net Income Before Taxes217.96260.7-16.39%114.17+90.91%
Net Income162.76185.7-12.35%82.44+97.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.7614.6-12.6%6.5+96.24%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹162.76Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹326.4Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.