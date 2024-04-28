UTI Asset Management Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 97.43% YOY

UTI Asset Management Company Q4 Results Live : UTI Asset Management Company declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 17.57% & the profit increased by 97.43% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.07% and the profit decreased by 12.35%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.64% q-o-q & increased by 9.49% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 6.24% q-o-q & increased by 42.24% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹12.76 for Q4 which increased by 96.24% Y-o-Y.
UTI Asset Management Company has delivered 4.99% return in the last 1 week, 27.5% return in the last 6 months, and 9.33% YTD return.
Currently, UTI Asset Management Company has a market cap of ₹12056.96 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹965 & ₹638.75 respectively.
UTI Asset Management Company Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|326.4
|322.93
|+1.07%
|277.63
|+17.57%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|116.51
|105.31
|+10.64%
|106.41
|+9.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.76
|10.43
|+12.75%
|10.12
|+16.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|195.64
|183.47
|+6.63%
|185.7
|+5.35%
|Operating Income
|130.76
|139.46
|-6.24%
|91.93
|+42.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|217.96
|260.7
|-16.39%
|114.17
|+90.91%
|Net Income
|162.76
|185.7
|-12.35%
|82.44
|+97.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.76
|14.6
|-12.6%
|6.5
|+96.24%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹162.76Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹326.4Cr
