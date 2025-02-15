Uttam Sugar Mills Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 28.23% YOY, profit at ₹31.2 crore and revenue at ₹424.65 crore

Published15 Feb 2025, 11:25 AM IST
Uttam Sugar Mills Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Uttam Sugar Mills Q3 Results 2025:Uttam Sugar Mills declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 17.98% & the profit decreased by 28.23% YoY, with profit at 31.2 crore and revenue at 424.65 crore.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.96% and profit increased significantly by 314.58%. However, the company faced an increase in selling, general & administrative expenses, which rose by 30.25% quarter-on-quarter and 3.83% year-on-year.

Uttam Sugar Mills Q3 Results

The operating income saw a substantial increase of 661.03% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 24.73% year-on-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 8.18, marking a decline of 28.25% compared to the same period last year.

Uttam Sugar Mills has reported a disappointing performance in terms of stock returns, delivering a -10% return in the last week, -40.13% return over the last six months, and a -26.15% YTD return.

Currently, the Uttam Sugar Mills has a market capitalization of 724.19 crore, with a 52-week high of 396 and a low of 189.41.

Uttam Sugar Mills Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue424.65400.75+5.96%517.74-17.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total28.7622.08+30.25%27.7+3.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.9411.67+2.31%10.06+18.69%
Total Operating Expense376.57409.32-8%453.86-17.03%
Operating Income48.08-8.57+661.03%63.88-24.73%
Net Income Before Taxes40.6-18.87+315.16%58.61-30.73%
Net Income31.2-14.54+314.58%43.47-28.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.18-3.81+314.7%11.4-28.25%
