Uttam Sugar Mills Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 28.23% YOY, profit at ₹31.2 crore and revenue at ₹424.65 crore

Uttam Sugar Mills Q3 Results 2025:Uttam Sugar Mills declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 17.98% & the profit decreased by 28.23% YoY, with profit at ₹31.2 crore and revenue at ₹424.65 crore.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.96% and profit increased significantly by 314.58%. However, the company faced an increase in selling, general & administrative expenses, which rose by 30.25% quarter-on-quarter and 3.83% year-on-year.
The operating income saw a substantial increase of 661.03% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 24.73% year-on-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹8.18, marking a decline of 28.25% compared to the same period last year.
Uttam Sugar Mills has reported a disappointing performance in terms of stock returns, delivering a -10% return in the last week, -40.13% return over the last six months, and a -26.15% YTD return.
Currently, the Uttam Sugar Mills has a market capitalization of ₹724.19 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹396 and a low of ₹189.41.
Uttam Sugar Mills Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|424.65
|400.75
|+5.96%
|517.74
|-17.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|28.76
|22.08
|+30.25%
|27.7
|+3.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.94
|11.67
|+2.31%
|10.06
|+18.69%
|Total Operating Expense
|376.57
|409.32
|-8%
|453.86
|-17.03%
|Operating Income
|48.08
|-8.57
|+661.03%
|63.88
|-24.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|40.6
|-18.87
|+315.16%
|58.61
|-30.73%
|Net Income
|31.2
|-14.54
|+314.58%
|43.47
|-28.23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.18
|-3.81
|+314.7%
|11.4
|-28.25%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹31.2Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹424.65Cr