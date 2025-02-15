Uttam Sugar Mills Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 28.23% YOY, profit at ₹31.2 crore and revenue at ₹424.65 crore

Uttam Sugar Mills Q3 Results 2025:Uttam Sugar Mills declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 17.98% & the profit decreased by 28.23% YoY, with profit at ₹31.2 crore and revenue at ₹424.65 crore.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.96% and profit increased significantly by 314.58%. However, the company faced an increase in selling, general & administrative expenses, which rose by 30.25% quarter-on-quarter and 3.83% year-on-year.

Uttam Sugar Mills Q3 Results

The operating income saw a substantial increase of 661.03% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 24.73% year-on-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹8.18, marking a decline of 28.25% compared to the same period last year.

Uttam Sugar Mills has reported a disappointing performance in terms of stock returns, delivering a -10% return in the last week, -40.13% return over the last six months, and a -26.15% YTD return.

Currently, the Uttam Sugar Mills has a market capitalization of ₹724.19 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹396 and a low of ₹189.41.

Uttam Sugar Mills Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 424.65 400.75 +5.96% 517.74 -17.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 28.76 22.08 +30.25% 27.7 +3.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.94 11.67 +2.31% 10.06 +18.69% Total Operating Expense 376.57 409.32 -8% 453.86 -17.03% Operating Income 48.08 -8.57 +661.03% 63.88 -24.73% Net Income Before Taxes 40.6 -18.87 +315.16% 58.61 -30.73% Net Income 31.2 -14.54 +314.58% 43.47 -28.23% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.18 -3.81 +314.7% 11.4 -28.25%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.