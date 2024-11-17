U.y. Fincorp Q2 Results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024: profit falls by 93.23% YOY, profit at ₹3.47 crore and revenue at ₹45.24 crore

Revenue increased by 55.45% YoY & profit decreased by 93.23% YoY, profit at 3.47 crore and revenue at 45.24 crore.

Livemint
Published 17 Nov 2024, 04:37 AM IST
U.y. Fincorp Q2 Results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024
U.y. Fincorp Q2 Results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024

U.y. Fincorp Q2 Results 2024:U.y. Fincorp declared their Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, revealing a mixed performance as the company experienced a significant decrease in profit despite a notable increase in revenue. The company reported a profit of 3.47 crore, reflecting a staggering 93.23% decrease year-over-year, while the revenue surged by 55.45% to 45.24 crore.

Comparing to the previous quarter, U.y. Fincorp's revenue grew by 26.95%, however, the profit showed a decline of 31.84%. This trend raises concerns about the company's ability to manage its costs effectively amidst rising revenues.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw an increase of 6.68% quarter-over-quarter and 6.25% year-over-year, contributing to the diminishing profit margins. The operating income also faced challenges, declining by 12.18% from the last quarter, although it showed a remarkable increase of 215.52% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.18, marking a significant drop of 94.07% compared to the same quarter last year, indicating a tough period for shareholders.

As of now, U.y. Fincorp holds a market capitalization of 584.81 crore, with its stock trading in a 52-week range between 39.4 and 26.5. Investors will be closely watching the company's next moves to recover from this downturn.

U.y. Fincorp Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue45.2435.63+26.95%29.1+55.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.320.3+6.68%0.3+6.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.090.03+182.58%0.04+112.11%
Total Operating Expense39.8529.5+35.09%33.77+18.01%
Operating Income5.396.14-12.18%-4.67+215.52%
Net Income Before Taxes5.86.5-10.77%68.96-91.59%
Net Income3.475.08-31.84%51.17-93.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.180.27-32.94%3.1-94.07%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

