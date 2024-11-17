U.y. Fincorp Q2 Results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024: profit falls by 93.23% YOY, profit at ₹3.47 crore and revenue at ₹45.24 crore

U.y. Fincorp Q2 Results 2024:U.y. Fincorp declared their Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, revealing a mixed performance as the company experienced a significant decrease in profit despite a notable increase in revenue. The company reported a profit of ₹3.47 crore, reflecting a staggering 93.23% decrease year-over-year, while the revenue surged by 55.45% to ₹45.24 crore.
Comparing to the previous quarter, U.y. Fincorp's revenue grew by 26.95%, however, the profit showed a decline of 31.84%. This trend raises concerns about the company's ability to manage its costs effectively amidst rising revenues.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw an increase of 6.68% quarter-over-quarter and 6.25% year-over-year, contributing to the diminishing profit margins. The operating income also faced challenges, declining by 12.18% from the last quarter, although it showed a remarkable increase of 215.52% year-over-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.18, marking a significant drop of 94.07% compared to the same quarter last year, indicating a tough period for shareholders.
As of now, U.y. Fincorp holds a market capitalization of ₹584.81 crore, with its stock trading in a 52-week range between ₹39.4 and ₹26.5. Investors will be closely watching the company's next moves to recover from this downturn.
U.y. Fincorp Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|45.24
|35.63
|+26.95%
|29.1
|+55.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.32
|0.3
|+6.68%
|0.3
|+6.25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.09
|0.03
|+182.58%
|0.04
|+112.11%
|Total Operating Expense
|39.85
|29.5
|+35.09%
|33.77
|+18.01%
|Operating Income
|5.39
|6.14
|-12.18%
|-4.67
|+215.52%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.8
|6.5
|-10.77%
|68.96
|-91.59%
|Net Income
|3.47
|5.08
|-31.84%
|51.17
|-93.23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.18
|0.27
|-32.94%
|3.1
|-94.07%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.47Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹45.24Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.