V R Woodart Q3 Results 2025:V R Woodart declared their Q3 results on 07 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0% and the loss increased by 44.51% YoY. Loss at ₹0.03 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0% and the loss increased by 32.28%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q and decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 32.28% q-o-q and decreased by 44.51% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹-0.02 for Q3 which decreased by 100% Y-o-Y.
V R Woodart has delivered 21.25% return in the last 1 week, 14.64% return in last 6 months and 21.25% YTD return.
Currently, the V R Woodart has a market cap of ₹10.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹11.02 & ₹4.56 respectively.
V R Woodart Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.03
|0.02
|+32.28%
|0.02
|+44.51%
|Operating Income
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-32.28%
|-0.02
|-44.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-32.28%
|-0.02
|-44.51%
|Net Income
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-32.28%
|-0.02
|-44.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-100%
|-0.01
|-100%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
