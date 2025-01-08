V R Woodart Q3 Results 2025:V R Woodart declared their Q3 results on 07 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0% and the loss increased by 44.51% YoY. Loss at ₹0.03 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0% and the loss increased by 32.28%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q and decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.

V R Woodart Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 32.28% q-o-q and decreased by 44.51% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹-0.02 for Q3 which decreased by 100% Y-o-Y.

V R Woodart has delivered 21.25% return in the last 1 week, 14.64% return in last 6 months and 21.25% YTD return.

Currently, the V R Woodart has a market cap of ₹10.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹11.02 & ₹4.56 respectively.

V R Woodart Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.03 0.02 +32.28% 0.02 +44.51% Operating Income -0.03 -0.02 -32.28% -0.02 -44.51% Net Income Before Taxes -0.03 -0.02 -32.28% -0.02 -44.51% Net Income -0.03 -0.02 -32.28% -0.02 -44.51% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.02 -0.01 -100% -0.01 -100%