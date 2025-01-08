Hello User
V R Woodart Q3 Results 2025 on 08 Jan, 2025: loss rise by 44.51% YOY, loss at 0.03 crore and revenue at 0 crore

V R Woodart Q3 Results 2025 on 08 Jan, 2025: loss rise by 44.51% YOY, loss at ₹0.03 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore

V R Woodart Q3 Results 2025 on 08 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss increased by 44.51% YoY, loss at 0.03 crore and revenue at 0 crore

V R Woodart Q3 Results 2025 on 08 Jan, 2025

V R Woodart Q3 Results 2025:V R Woodart declared their Q3 results on 07 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0% and the loss increased by 44.51% YoY. Loss at 0.03 crore and revenue at 0 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0% and the loss increased by 32.28%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q and decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.

V R Woodart Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 32.28% q-o-q and decreased by 44.51% Y-o-Y. The EPS is -0.02 for Q3 which decreased by 100% Y-o-Y.

V R Woodart has delivered 21.25% return in the last 1 week, 14.64% return in last 6 months and 21.25% YTD return.

Currently, the V R Woodart has a market cap of 10.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of 11.02 & 4.56 respectively.

V R Woodart Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.030.02+32.28%0.02+44.51%
Operating Income-0.03-0.02-32.28%-0.02-44.51%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.03-0.02-32.28%-0.02-44.51%
Net Income-0.03-0.02-32.28%-0.02-44.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.02-0.01-100%-0.01-100%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.03Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

