Vaccine sales lift Pfizer’s quarterly results
- The company boosted full-year guidance on sales of its Covid-19 vaccine and said it is working to make the two-dose shot easier to administer and store
Pfizer Inc. said it expects its Covid-19 vaccine to generate about $26 billion in sales this year, a major increase from several months ago that reflects the shot’s growing role in the global vaccination campaign.
The company also said Tuesday it is working on making the two-dose shot easier for vaccinators to administer and store. It has begun studying an updated version of the vaccine for the dangerous Covid-19 variant first identified in South Africa.
