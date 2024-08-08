Vadilal Enterprises Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 176.29% YOY

Vadilal Enterprises Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 18.02% YoY & profit increased by 176.29% YoY

Livemint
Published8 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Vadilal Enterprises Q1 Results Live
Vadilal Enterprises Q1 Results Live

Vadilal Enterprises Q1 Results Live : Vadilal Enterprises declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, showcasing a strong performance. The company's revenue increased by 18.02% year-on-year, demonstrating healthy growth in their top line.

The profit of Vadilal Enterprises saw a significant rise of 176.29% year-on-year, indicating improved profitability and operational efficiency. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by an impressive 172.3% and the profit surged by 432.61%.

Moreover, the company managed to decrease its Selling, general & administrative expenses by 10.94% quarter-on-quarter, while witnessing a 21.98% year-on-year increase in the same expenses.

The operating income of Vadilal Enterprises showed a remarkable increase of 454.3% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial growth of 185.94% year-on-year, reflecting strong operational performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 335.82, marking a significant 176.28% year-on-year growth, which is a positive indicator for the company's profitability and potential returns for investors.

Furthermore, Vadilal Enterprises has delivered impressive returns to its investors, with a 23.82% return in the last 1 week, 42.68% return in the last 6 months, and 41.07% Year-to-Date return, showcasing consistent growth and value creation.

At present, Vadilal Enterprises boasts a market capitalization of 413.71 Cr and a 52-week high/low stock price of 4795.7 and 3125.5 respectively, highlighting the company's strong financial position and stable performance in the market.

Vadilal Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue513.07188.42+172.3%434.73+18.02%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.2412.62-10.94%9.21+21.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.653.2+14.06%2.88+26.92%
Total Operating Expense474.31199.36+137.92%421.18+12.62%
Operating Income38.76-10.94+454.3%13.56+185.94%
Net Income Before Taxes38.72-11.65+432.36%14.01+176.33%
Net Income28.97-8.71+432.61%10.49+176.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS335.82-100.97+432.59%121.55+176.28%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
₹28.97Cr
₹513.07Cr
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
