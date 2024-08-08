Vadilal Enterprises Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 176.29% YOY

Vadilal Enterprises Q1 Results Live : Vadilal Enterprises declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, showcasing a strong performance. The company's revenue increased by 18.02% year-on-year, demonstrating healthy growth in their top line.
The profit of Vadilal Enterprises saw a significant rise of 176.29% year-on-year, indicating improved profitability and operational efficiency. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by an impressive 172.3% and the profit surged by 432.61%.
Moreover, the company managed to decrease its Selling, general & administrative expenses by 10.94% quarter-on-quarter, while witnessing a 21.98% year-on-year increase in the same expenses.
The operating income of Vadilal Enterprises showed a remarkable increase of 454.3% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial growth of 185.94% year-on-year, reflecting strong operational performance.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹335.82, marking a significant 176.28% year-on-year growth, which is a positive indicator for the company's profitability and potential returns for investors.
Furthermore, Vadilal Enterprises has delivered impressive returns to its investors, with a 23.82% return in the last 1 week, 42.68% return in the last 6 months, and 41.07% Year-to-Date return, showcasing consistent growth and value creation.
At present, Vadilal Enterprises boasts a market capitalization of ₹413.71 Cr and a 52-week high/low stock price of ₹4795.7 and ₹3125.5 respectively, highlighting the company's strong financial position and stable performance in the market.
Vadilal Enterprises Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|513.07
|188.42
|+172.3%
|434.73
|+18.02%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.24
|12.62
|-10.94%
|9.21
|+21.98%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.65
|3.2
|+14.06%
|2.88
|+26.92%
|Total Operating Expense
|474.31
|199.36
|+137.92%
|421.18
|+12.62%
|Operating Income
|38.76
|-10.94
|+454.3%
|13.56
|+185.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|38.72
|-11.65
|+432.36%
|14.01
|+176.33%
|Net Income
|28.97
|-8.71
|+432.61%
|10.49
|+176.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|335.82
|-100.97
|+432.59%
|121.55
|+176.28%
