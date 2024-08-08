Vadilal Enterprises Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 176.29% YOY

Vadilal Enterprises Q1 Results Live : Vadilal Enterprises declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, showcasing a strong performance. The company's revenue increased by 18.02% year-on-year, demonstrating healthy growth in their top line.

The profit of Vadilal Enterprises saw a significant rise of 176.29% year-on-year, indicating improved profitability and operational efficiency. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by an impressive 172.3% and the profit surged by 432.61%.

Moreover, the company managed to decrease its Selling, general & administrative expenses by 10.94% quarter-on-quarter, while witnessing a 21.98% year-on-year increase in the same expenses.

The operating income of Vadilal Enterprises showed a remarkable increase of 454.3% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial growth of 185.94% year-on-year, reflecting strong operational performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹335.82, marking a significant 176.28% year-on-year growth, which is a positive indicator for the company's profitability and potential returns for investors.

Furthermore, Vadilal Enterprises has delivered impressive returns to its investors, with a 23.82% return in the last 1 week, 42.68% return in the last 6 months, and 41.07% Year-to-Date return, showcasing consistent growth and value creation.

At present, Vadilal Enterprises boasts a market capitalization of ₹413.71 Cr and a 52-week high/low stock price of ₹4795.7 and ₹3125.5 respectively, highlighting the company's strong financial position and stable performance in the market.

Vadilal Enterprises Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 513.07 188.42 +172.3% 434.73 +18.02% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.24 12.62 -10.94% 9.21 +21.98% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.65 3.2 +14.06% 2.88 +26.92% Total Operating Expense 474.31 199.36 +137.92% 421.18 +12.62% Operating Income 38.76 -10.94 +454.3% 13.56 +185.94% Net Income Before Taxes 38.72 -11.65 +432.36% 14.01 +176.33% Net Income 28.97 -8.71 +432.61% 10.49 +176.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 335.82 -100.97 +432.59% 121.55 +176.28%