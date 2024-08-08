Vadilal Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 9.03% YOY

Livemint
Published8 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Vadilal Industries Q1 Results Live : Vadilal Industries announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, showcasing a 12.98% increase in revenue and a 9.03% rise in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also reported a significant growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue surging by 84.63% and profit soaring by 203.85%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 12.86% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 23.39% rise year-on-year.

Operating income witnessed a remarkable 180.51% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 7.13% rise year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 107.71, marking a 9.03% increase year-on-year.

In terms of stock performance, Vadilal Industries delivered -9.34% return in the last 1 week, while showing positive returns of 25.29% in the last 6 months and 57.04% year-to-date.

Currently, Vadilal Industries boasts a market capitalization of 2854.9 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 5143 and 2133.2 respectively.

Vadilal Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue464.25251.45+84.63%410.91+12.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total36.5132.35+12.86%29.59+23.39%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.899.23+17.98%8.52+27.8%
Total Operating Expense361.75214.91+68.33%315.22+14.76%
Operating Income102.536.54+180.51%95.68+7.13%
Net Income Before Taxes103.134.98+194.74%91.78+12.34%
Net Income77.4225.48+203.85%71.01+9.03%
Diluted Normalized EPS107.7141.45+159.83%98.79+9.03%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
₹77.42Cr
₹464.25Cr
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
