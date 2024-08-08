Vadilal Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 9.03% YOY

Vadilal Industries Q1 Results Live : Vadilal Industries announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, showcasing a 12.98% increase in revenue and a 9.03% rise in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also reported a significant growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue surging by 84.63% and profit soaring by 203.85%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 12.86% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 23.39% rise year-on-year.

Operating income witnessed a remarkable 180.51% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 7.13% rise year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹107.71, marking a 9.03% increase year-on-year.

In terms of stock performance, Vadilal Industries delivered -9.34% return in the last 1 week, while showing positive returns of 25.29% in the last 6 months and 57.04% year-to-date.

Currently, Vadilal Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹2854.9 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹5143 and ₹2133.2 respectively.

Vadilal Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 464.25 251.45 +84.63% 410.91 +12.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 36.51 32.35 +12.86% 29.59 +23.39% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.89 9.23 +17.98% 8.52 +27.8% Total Operating Expense 361.75 214.91 +68.33% 315.22 +14.76% Operating Income 102.5 36.54 +180.51% 95.68 +7.13% Net Income Before Taxes 103.1 34.98 +194.74% 91.78 +12.34% Net Income 77.42 25.48 +203.85% 71.01 +9.03% Diluted Normalized EPS 107.71 41.45 +159.83% 98.79 +9.03%