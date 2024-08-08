Vadilal Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 9.03% YOY

Vadilal Industries Q1 Results Live : Vadilal Industries announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, showcasing a 12.98% increase in revenue and a 9.03% rise in profit compared to the same quarter last year.
The company also reported a significant growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue surging by 84.63% and profit soaring by 203.85%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 12.86% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 23.39% rise year-on-year.
Operating income witnessed a remarkable 180.51% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 7.13% rise year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹107.71, marking a 9.03% increase year-on-year.
In terms of stock performance, Vadilal Industries delivered -9.34% return in the last 1 week, while showing positive returns of 25.29% in the last 6 months and 57.04% year-to-date.
Currently, Vadilal Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹2854.9 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹5143 and ₹2133.2 respectively.
Vadilal Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|464.25
|251.45
|+84.63%
|410.91
|+12.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|36.51
|32.35
|+12.86%
|29.59
|+23.39%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.89
|9.23
|+17.98%
|8.52
|+27.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|361.75
|214.91
|+68.33%
|315.22
|+14.76%
|Operating Income
|102.5
|36.54
|+180.51%
|95.68
|+7.13%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|103.1
|34.98
|+194.74%
|91.78
|+12.34%
|Net Income
|77.42
|25.48
|+203.85%
|71.01
|+9.03%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|107.71
|41.45
|+159.83%
|98.79
|+9.03%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹77.42Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹464.25Cr
