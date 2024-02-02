Vaibhav Global Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 21.9% YOY

Vaibhav Global declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 22.76% & the profit increased by 21.9% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 26.01% and the profit increased by 61.53%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.75% q-o-q and increased by 16.49% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 61.62% q-o-q and increased by 57.89% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.98 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 27.91% Y-o-Y.
Vaibhav Global has delivered 4.34% return in the last 1 week, 41.93% return in the last 6 months, and 25.14% YTD return.
Currently, Vaibhav Global has a market cap of ₹8219.25 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹542.4 & ₹268.7 respectively.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹1.5. The record date for the dividend is 08 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 08 Feb, 2024.
Vaibhav Global Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|888.34
|705
|+26.01%
|723.67
|+22.76%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|152.6
|136.56
|+11.75%
|130.99
|+16.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|23.46
|22.62
|+3.69%
|19.62
|+19.59%
|Total Operating Expense
|822.29
|664.13
|+23.81%
|681.83
|+20.6%
|Operating Income
|66.05
|40.87
|+61.62%
|41.83
|+57.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|68.43
|41.38
|+65.38%
|54.74
|+25%
|Net Income
|47.43
|29.37
|+61.53%
|38.91
|+21.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.98
|1.75
|+70.3%
|2.33
|+27.91%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹47.43Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹888.34Cr
