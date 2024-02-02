Vaibhav Global Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 21.9% YOY

Vaibhav Global declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 22.76% & the profit increased by 21.9% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 26.01% and the profit increased by 61.53%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.75% q-o-q and increased by 16.49% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 61.62% q-o-q and increased by 57.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.98 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 27.91% Y-o-Y.

Vaibhav Global has delivered 4.34% return in the last 1 week, 41.93% return in the last 6 months, and 25.14% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Vaibhav Global has a market cap of ₹8219.25 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹542.4 & ₹268.7 respectively.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹1.5. The record date for the dividend is 08 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 08 Feb, 2024.

Vaibhav Global Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 888.34 705 +26.01% 723.67 +22.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 152.6 136.56 +11.75% 130.99 +16.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 23.46 22.62 +3.69% 19.62 +19.59% Total Operating Expense 822.29 664.13 +23.81% 681.83 +20.6% Operating Income 66.05 40.87 +61.62% 41.83 +57.89% Net Income Before Taxes 68.43 41.38 +65.38% 54.74 +25% Net Income 47.43 29.37 +61.53% 38.91 +21.9% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.98 1.75 +70.3% 2.33 +27.91%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹47.43Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹888.34Cr

