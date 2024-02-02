Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Vaibhav Global Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 21.9% YOY

Livemint

Vaibhav Global Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 22.76% YoY & profit increased by 21.9% YoY

Vaibhav Global Q3 FY24 Results Live

Vaibhav Global declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 22.76% & the profit increased by 21.9% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 26.01% and the profit increased by 61.53%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.75% q-o-q and increased by 16.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 61.62% q-o-q and increased by 57.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.98 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 27.91% Y-o-Y.

Vaibhav Global has delivered 4.34% return in the last 1 week, 41.93% return in the last 6 months, and 25.14% YTD return.

Currently, Vaibhav Global has a market cap of 8219.25 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 542.4 & 268.7 respectively.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 1.5. The record date for the dividend is 08 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 08 Feb, 2024.

Vaibhav Global Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue888.34705+26.01%723.67+22.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total152.6136.56+11.75%130.99+16.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization23.4622.62+3.69%19.62+19.59%
Total Operating Expense822.29664.13+23.81%681.83+20.6%
Operating Income66.0540.87+61.62%41.83+57.89%
Net Income Before Taxes68.4341.38+65.38%54.74+25%
Net Income47.4329.37+61.53%38.91+21.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.981.75+70.3%2.33+27.91%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹47.43Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹888.34Cr

