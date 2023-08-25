Valecha Engineering, a leading engineering company, announced its Q1 FY24 results on August 23, 2023. The company reported a 17.51% decline in revenue compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the loss for the quarter increased by 36.03% year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Valecha Engineering's revenue declined by 16.65%, while the loss decreased significantly by 83.24%.

One of the key factors contributing to the decline in loss was the decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses. These expenses decreased by 27.54% quarter-over-quarter and 41.86% year-over-year.

On the positive side, the operating income showed significant improvement. It increased by 99.71% compared to the previous quarter and by 76.96% compared to the same period last year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 FY24 stood at ₹-21.84, showing a significant decrease of 118.59% year-over-year.

In terms of returns, Valecha Engineering has delivered -99999.99% return in the last 1 week, -99999.99% return in the last 6 months, and -99999.99% year-to-date return.

Currently, Valecha Engineering has a market capitalization of ₹48.91 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹-99999.99 and ₹-99999.99 respectively.