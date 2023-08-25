Valecha Engineering Q1 FY24 results: loss rise by 36.03% YOY1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 02:42 AM IST
Valecha Engineering Q1 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 17.51% YoY & loss increased by 36.03% YoY
Valecha Engineering, a leading engineering company, announced its Q1 FY24 results on August 23, 2023. The company reported a 17.51% decline in revenue compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the loss for the quarter increased by 36.03% year-over-year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message