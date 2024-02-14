Valiant Communications Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 87.28% YoY

Valiant Communications declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 35.8% & the profit increased by 87.28% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.53% and the profit decreased by 3.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 38.78% q-o-q & increased by 64.73% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 12.66% q-o-q & increased by 88.88% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.91 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 87.25% Y-o-Y.

Valiant Communications has delivered -6.17% return in the last 1 week, 64.49% return in the last 6 months, and 21.48% YTD return.

Currently, Valiant Communications has a market cap of ₹283.92 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹439.7 & ₹111.25 respectively.

Valiant Communications Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 12.27 11.1 +10.53% 9.03 +35.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.22 1.6 +38.78% 1.35 +64.73% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.56 0.55 +0.96% 0.48 +16.05% Total Operating Expense 10.35 9.4 +10.14% 8.02 +29.1% Operating Income 1.91 1.7 +12.66% 1.01 +88.88% Net Income Before Taxes 1.93 1.84 +5.21% 1.04 +86.14% Net Income 1.38 1.43 -3.66% 0.74 +87.28% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.91 1.99 -4.02% 1.02 +87.25%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.38Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹12.27Cr

