Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Valiant Communications Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 87.28% YoY

Valiant Communications Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 87.28% YoY

Livemint

Valiant Communications Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 35.8% YoY & profit increased by 87.28% YoY

Valiant Communications Q3 FY24 Results Live

Valiant Communications declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 35.8% & the profit increased by 87.28% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.53% and the profit decreased by 3.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 38.78% q-o-q & increased by 64.73% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 12.66% q-o-q & increased by 88.88% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.91 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 87.25% Y-o-Y.

Valiant Communications has delivered -6.17% return in the last 1 week, 64.49% return in the last 6 months, and 21.48% YTD return.

Currently, Valiant Communications has a market cap of 283.92 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 439.7 & 111.25 respectively.

Valiant Communications Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12.2711.1+10.53%9.03+35.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.221.6+38.78%1.35+64.73%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.560.55+0.96%0.48+16.05%
Total Operating Expense10.359.4+10.14%8.02+29.1%
Operating Income1.911.7+12.66%1.01+88.88%
Net Income Before Taxes1.931.84+5.21%1.04+86.14%
Net Income1.381.43-3.66%0.74+87.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.911.99-4.02%1.02+87.25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.38Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹12.27Cr

