Valiant Communications Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 87.28% YoY

Valiant Communications declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 35.8% & the profit increased by 87.28% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.53% and the profit decreased by 3.66%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 38.78% q-o-q & increased by 64.73% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 12.66% q-o-q & increased by 88.88% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.91 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 87.25% Y-o-Y.
Valiant Communications has delivered -6.17% return in the last 1 week, 64.49% return in the last 6 months, and 21.48% YTD return.
Currently, Valiant Communications has a market cap of ₹283.92 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹439.7 & ₹111.25 respectively.
Valiant Communications Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|12.27
|11.1
|+10.53%
|9.03
|+35.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.22
|1.6
|+38.78%
|1.35
|+64.73%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.56
|0.55
|+0.96%
|0.48
|+16.05%
|Total Operating Expense
|10.35
|9.4
|+10.14%
|8.02
|+29.1%
|Operating Income
|1.91
|1.7
|+12.66%
|1.01
|+88.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.93
|1.84
|+5.21%
|1.04
|+86.14%
|Net Income
|1.38
|1.43
|-3.66%
|0.74
|+87.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.91
|1.99
|-4.02%
|1.02
|+87.25%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.38Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹12.27Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!