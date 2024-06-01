Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Valiant Communications Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 184.32% YOY

Valiant Communications Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 184.32% YOY

Livemint

Valiant Communications Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 42.17% YoY & profit increased by 184.32% YoY

Valiant Communications Q4 Results Live

Valiant Communications Q4 Results Live : Valiant Communications declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 42.17% & the profit increased by 184.32% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.47% and the profit increased by 80.41%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 30.82% q-o-q & decreased by 8.99% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 72.53% q-o-q & increased by 207.42% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.41 for Q4 which increased by 178.56% Y-o-Y.

Valiant Communications has delivered 5.58% return in the last 1 week, 62% return in last 6 months and 84.65% YTD return.

Currently the Valiant Communications has a market cap of 455.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of 624 & 155.1 respectively.

Valiant Communications Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13.3112.27+8.47%9.36+42.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.542.22-30.82%1.69-8.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.610.56+10.2%0.61+0.15%
Total Operating Expense1010.35-3.37%8.29+20.76%
Operating Income3.31.91+72.53%1.07+207.42%
Net Income Before Taxes3.341.93+72.38%1.08+209.57%
Net Income2.491.38+80.41%0.88+184.32%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.411.91+78.53%1.22+178.56%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.49Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹13.31Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.