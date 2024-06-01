Valiant Communications Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 184.32% YOY

Valiant Communications Q4 Results Live : Valiant Communications declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 42.17% & the profit increased by 184.32% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.47% and the profit increased by 80.41%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 30.82% q-o-q & decreased by 8.99% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 72.53% q-o-q & increased by 207.42% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹3.41 for Q4 which increased by 178.56% Y-o-Y.

Valiant Communications has delivered 5.58% return in the last 1 week, 62% return in last 6 months and 84.65% YTD return.

Currently the Valiant Communications has a market cap of ₹455.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹624 & ₹155.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Valiant Communications Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 13.31 12.27 +8.47% 9.36 +42.17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.54 2.22 -30.82% 1.69 -8.99% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.61 0.56 +10.2% 0.61 +0.15% Total Operating Expense 10 10.35 -3.37% 8.29 +20.76% Operating Income 3.3 1.91 +72.53% 1.07 +207.42% Net Income Before Taxes 3.34 1.93 +72.38% 1.08 +209.57% Net Income 2.49 1.38 +80.41% 0.88 +184.32% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.41 1.91 +78.53% 1.22 +178.56%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.49Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹13.31Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!