Valiant Communications Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 184.32% YOY

Valiant Communications Q4 Results Live : Valiant Communications declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 42.17% & the profit increased by 184.32% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.47% and the profit increased by 80.41%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 30.82% q-o-q & decreased by 8.99% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 72.53% q-o-q & increased by 207.42% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.41 for Q4 which increased by 178.56% Y-o-Y.
Valiant Communications has delivered 5.58% return in the last 1 week, 62% return in last 6 months and 84.65% YTD return.
Currently the Valiant Communications has a market cap of ₹455.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹624 & ₹155.1 respectively.
Valiant Communications Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|13.31
|12.27
|+8.47%
|9.36
|+42.17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.54
|2.22
|-30.82%
|1.69
|-8.99%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.61
|0.56
|+10.2%
|0.61
|+0.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|10
|10.35
|-3.37%
|8.29
|+20.76%
|Operating Income
|3.3
|1.91
|+72.53%
|1.07
|+207.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.34
|1.93
|+72.38%
|1.08
|+209.57%
|Net Income
|2.49
|1.38
|+80.41%
|0.88
|+184.32%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.41
|1.91
|+78.53%
|1.22
|+178.56%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.49Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹13.31Cr
