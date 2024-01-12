Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Vandana Knitwear Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 39.76% YOY

Vandana Knitwear Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 39.76% YOY

Livemint

Vandana Knitwear Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 35.13% YoY & profit decreased by 39.76% YoY

Vandana Knitwear Q3 FY24 Results Live

Vandana Knitwear declared their Q3 FY24 results on 10 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 35.13% & the profit decreased by 39.76% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21.31% and the profit decreased by 61.68%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.98% q-o-q & increased by 108.57% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.92% q-o-q & decreased by 221.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 39.74% Y-o-Y.

Vandana Knitwear has delivered 6.7% return in the last 1 week, 3.24% return in the last 6 months and 5.19% YTD return.

Currently, Vandana Knitwear has a market cap of 23.86 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 2.52 & 1.59 respectively.

Vandana Knitwear Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.540.68-21.31%0.83-35.13%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.070.07-7.98%0.03+108.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-�%0-�%
Total Operating Expense0.650.8-18.66%0.86-24.25%
Operating Income-0.12-0.12+3.92%-0.04-221.68%
Net Income Before Taxes0.030.05-40.98%0.03-7.3%
Net Income0.020.04-61.68%0.03-39.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS00-64.75%0-39.74%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.02Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.54Cr

