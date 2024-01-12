Vandana Knitwear Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 39.76% YOY

Vandana Knitwear declared their Q3 FY24 results on 10 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 35.13% & the profit decreased by 39.76% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21.31% and the profit decreased by 61.68%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.98% q-o-q & increased by 108.57% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.92% q-o-q & decreased by 221.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 39.74% Y-o-Y.

Vandana Knitwear has delivered 6.7% return in the last 1 week, 3.24% return in the last 6 months and 5.19% YTD return.

Currently, Vandana Knitwear has a market cap of ₹23.86 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2.52 & ₹1.59 respectively.

Vandana Knitwear Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.54 0.68 -21.31% 0.83 -35.13% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.07 0.07 -7.98% 0.03 +108.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -�% 0 -�% Total Operating Expense 0.65 0.8 -18.66% 0.86 -24.25% Operating Income -0.12 -0.12 +3.92% -0.04 -221.68% Net Income Before Taxes 0.03 0.05 -40.98% 0.03 -7.3% Net Income 0.02 0.04 -61.68% 0.03 -39.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 0 0 -64.75% 0 -39.74%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.02Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.54Cr

