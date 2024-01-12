Vandana Knitwear Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 39.76% YOY

Vandana Knitwear declared their Q3 FY24 results on 10 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 35.13% & the profit decreased by 39.76% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21.31% and the profit decreased by 61.68%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.98% q-o-q & increased by 108.57% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 3.92% q-o-q & decreased by 221.68% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 39.74% Y-o-Y.
Vandana Knitwear has delivered 6.7% return in the last 1 week, 3.24% return in the last 6 months and 5.19% YTD return.
Currently, Vandana Knitwear has a market cap of ₹23.86 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2.52 & ₹1.59 respectively.
Vandana Knitwear Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.54
|0.68
|-21.31%
|0.83
|-35.13%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.07
|0.07
|-7.98%
|0.03
|+108.57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-�%
|0
|-�%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.65
|0.8
|-18.66%
|0.86
|-24.25%
|Operating Income
|-0.12
|-0.12
|+3.92%
|-0.04
|-221.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.03
|0.05
|-40.98%
|0.03
|-7.3%
|Net Income
|0.02
|0.04
|-61.68%
|0.03
|-39.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0
|0
|-64.75%
|0
|-39.74%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.02Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.54Cr
