Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Vantage Knowledge Academy Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 958.35% YOY

Vantage Knowledge Academy Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 958.35% YOY

Livemint

Vantage Knowledge Academy Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 311.45% YoY & profit increased by 958.35% YoY

Vantage Knowledge Academy Q3 FY24 Results Live

Vantage Knowledge Academy declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 311.45% & the profit increased by 958.35% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 58.07% and the profit decreased by 50.27%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 51.56% q-o-q & increased by 48.45% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 50.5% q-o-q & increased by 932.66% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.72 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 959.64% Y-o-Y.

Vantage Knowledge Academy Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.681.63-58.07%0.17+311.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.110.24-51.56%0.08+48.45%
Depreciation/ Amortization00.01-100%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.120.49-75.56%0.11+7.8%
Operating Income0.561.14-50.5%0.05+932.66%
Net Income Before Taxes0.581.16-50.27%0.05+958.35%
Net Income0.581.16-50.27%0.05+958.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.723.46-50.23%0.16+959.64%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.58Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.68Cr

