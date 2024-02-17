Vantage Knowledge Academy Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 958.35% YOY

Vantage Knowledge Academy declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 311.45% & the profit increased by 958.35% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 58.07% and the profit decreased by 50.27%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 51.56% q-o-q & increased by 48.45% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 50.5% q-o-q & increased by 932.66% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.72 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 959.64% Y-o-Y.

Vantage Knowledge Academy Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.68 1.63 -58.07% 0.17 +311.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.11 0.24 -51.56% 0.08 +48.45% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0.01 -100% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.12 0.49 -75.56% 0.11 +7.8% Operating Income 0.56 1.14 -50.5% 0.05 +932.66% Net Income Before Taxes 0.58 1.16 -50.27% 0.05 +958.35% Net Income 0.58 1.16 -50.27% 0.05 +958.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.72 3.46 -50.23% 0.16 +959.64%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.58Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.68Cr

