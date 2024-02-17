Vantage Knowledge Academy Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 958.35% YOY

Vantage Knowledge Academy declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 311.45% & the profit increased by 958.35% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 58.07% and the profit decreased by 50.27%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 51.56% q-o-q & increased by 48.45% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 50.5% q-o-q & increased by 932.66% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.72 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 959.64% Y-o-Y.
Vantage Knowledge Academy Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.68
|1.63
|-58.07%
|0.17
|+311.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.11
|0.24
|-51.56%
|0.08
|+48.45%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0.01
|-100%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.12
|0.49
|-75.56%
|0.11
|+7.8%
|Operating Income
|0.56
|1.14
|-50.5%
|0.05
|+932.66%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.58
|1.16
|-50.27%
|0.05
|+958.35%
|Net Income
|0.58
|1.16
|-50.27%
|0.05
|+958.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.72
|3.46
|-50.23%
|0.16
|+959.64%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.58Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.68Cr
