Vardhaman Textiles Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 46.57% YOY

Vardhaman Textiles Q2 Results Live : Vardhaman Textiles declared their Q2 results on October 30, 2024, showcasing a strong financial performance with a topline increase of 4.38% year-over-year (YoY) and a remarkable profit surge of 46.57% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue showed a growth of 8.4%, although profit saw a decrease of 17.47%. This indicates a robust year-over-year performance despite a quarterly dip in profit.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 3.55% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 11.17% YoY, reflecting the company's ongoing investment in operations and customer engagement.
Operating income, however, experienced a decline of 14.15% q-o-q but saw a significant increase of 111.99% YoY, which underscores the company's ability to enhance its profitability over the longer term.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹6.92, marking a 46.61% increase YoY, further indicating the company's strong earnings growth and operational efficiency.
In terms of market performance, Vardhaman Textiles has delivered a return of 6.62% over the last week, 2.82% in the last six months, and an impressive 18.63% year-to-date.
Currently, Vardhaman Textiles has a market capitalization of ₹13,247.1 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹592 and a low of ₹352.05, demonstrating its resilient position in the textile sector.
As of October 31, 2024, among the four analysts covering the company, there is a mixed sentiment with one analyst issuing a 'Strong Sell' rating, another a 'Sell' rating, and two analysts giving a 'Strong Buy' rating, suggesting varied outlooks on the company's future performance.
Vardhaman Textiles Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2502.42
|2308.59
|+8.4%
|2397.46
|+4.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|226.95
|219.16
|+3.55%
|204.15
|+11.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|99.64
|96.99
|+2.73%
|103.71
|-3.92%
|Total Operating Expense
|2286.93
|2057.58
|+11.15%
|2295.81
|-0.39%
|Operating Income
|215.49
|251.01
|-14.15%
|101.65
|+111.99%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|290.5
|312.05
|-6.91%
|177.84
|+63.35%
|Net Income
|196.84
|238.5
|-17.47%
|134.3
|+46.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.92
|8.38
|-17.42%
|4.72
|+46.61%
