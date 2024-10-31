Vardhaman Textiles Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 46.57% YOY

Vardhaman Textiles Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 4.38% YoY & profit increased by 46.57% YoY.

Livemint
Published31 Oct 2024, 11:57 AM IST
Vardhaman Textiles Q2 Results Live
Vardhaman Textiles Q2 Results Live

Vardhaman Textiles Q2 Results Live : Vardhaman Textiles declared their Q2 results on October 30, 2024, showcasing a strong financial performance with a topline increase of 4.38% year-over-year (YoY) and a remarkable profit surge of 46.57% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue showed a growth of 8.4%, although profit saw a decrease of 17.47%. This indicates a robust year-over-year performance despite a quarterly dip in profit.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 3.55% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 11.17% YoY, reflecting the company's ongoing investment in operations and customer engagement.

Operating income, however, experienced a decline of 14.15% q-o-q but saw a significant increase of 111.99% YoY, which underscores the company's ability to enhance its profitability over the longer term.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 6.92, marking a 46.61% increase YoY, further indicating the company's strong earnings growth and operational efficiency.

In terms of market performance, Vardhaman Textiles has delivered a return of 6.62% over the last week, 2.82% in the last six months, and an impressive 18.63% year-to-date.

Currently, Vardhaman Textiles has a market capitalization of 13,247.1 crore, with a 52-week high of 592 and a low of 352.05, demonstrating its resilient position in the textile sector.

As of October 31, 2024, among the four analysts covering the company, there is a mixed sentiment with one analyst issuing a 'Strong Sell' rating, another a 'Sell' rating, and two analysts giving a 'Strong Buy' rating, suggesting varied outlooks on the company's future performance.

Vardhaman Textiles Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2502.422308.59+8.4%2397.46+4.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total226.95219.16+3.55%204.15+11.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization99.6496.99+2.73%103.71-3.92%
Total Operating Expense2286.932057.58+11.15%2295.81-0.39%
Operating Income215.49251.01-14.15%101.65+111.99%
Net Income Before Taxes290.5312.05-6.91%177.84+63.35%
Net Income196.84238.5-17.47%134.3+46.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.928.38-17.42%4.72+46.61%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹196.84Cr
₹2502.42Cr
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 11:57 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsVardhaman Textiles Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 46.57% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Hindalco Industries share price

    686.20
    11:56 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.21%)

    Tata Power share price

    440.80
    11:58 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    13.65 (3.2%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    181.25
    11:57 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    3.7 (2.08%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.80
    11:58 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    -0.15 (-0.1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,898.25
    11:51 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    100.5 (3.59%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,327.95
    11:51 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    38.45 (2.98%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    702.40
    11:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    -61.75 (-8.08%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    615.75
    11:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    -42.95 (-6.52%)

    Aditya Birla Capital share price

    203.20
    11:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    -12.1 (-5.62%)

    Persistent Systems share price

    5,350.05
    11:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    -266.5 (-4.74%)
    More from Top Losers

    Cipla share price

    1,558.10
    11:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    140.65 (9.92%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,600.20
    11:50 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    117.95 (7.96%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,647.65
    11:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    240.55 (7.06%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,734.75
    11:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    159.15 (6.18%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,185.00710.00
      Chennai
      81,191.00710.00
      Delhi
      81,343.00710.00
      Kolkata
      81,195.00710.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.