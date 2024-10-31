Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Vardhaman Textiles Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 46.57% YOY

Vardhaman Textiles Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 46.57% YOY

Livemint

Vardhaman Textiles Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 4.38% YoY & profit increased by 46.57% YoY.

Vardhaman Textiles Q2 Results Live

Vardhaman Textiles Q2 Results Live : Vardhaman Textiles declared their Q2 results on October 30, 2024, showcasing a strong financial performance with a topline increase of 4.38% year-over-year (YoY) and a remarkable profit surge of 46.57% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue showed a growth of 8.4%, although profit saw a decrease of 17.47%. This indicates a robust year-over-year performance despite a quarterly dip in profit.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 3.55% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 11.17% YoY, reflecting the company's ongoing investment in operations and customer engagement.

Operating income, however, experienced a decline of 14.15% q-o-q but saw a significant increase of 111.99% YoY, which underscores the company's ability to enhance its profitability over the longer term.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 6.92, marking a 46.61% increase YoY, further indicating the company's strong earnings growth and operational efficiency.

In terms of market performance, Vardhaman Textiles has delivered a return of 6.62% over the last week, 2.82% in the last six months, and an impressive 18.63% year-to-date.

Currently, Vardhaman Textiles has a market capitalization of 13,247.1 crore, with a 52-week high of 592 and a low of 352.05, demonstrating its resilient position in the textile sector.

As of October 31, 2024, among the four analysts covering the company, there is a mixed sentiment with one analyst issuing a 'Strong Sell' rating, another a 'Sell' rating, and two analysts giving a 'Strong Buy' rating, suggesting varied outlooks on the company's future performance.

Vardhaman Textiles Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2502.422308.59+8.4%2397.46+4.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total226.95219.16+3.55%204.15+11.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization99.6496.99+2.73%103.71-3.92%
Total Operating Expense2286.932057.58+11.15%2295.81-0.39%
Operating Income215.49251.01-14.15%101.65+111.99%
Net Income Before Taxes290.5312.05-6.91%177.84+63.35%
Net Income196.84238.5-17.47%134.3+46.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.928.38-17.42%4.72+46.61%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹196.84Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹2502.42Cr

