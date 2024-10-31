Vardhaman Textiles Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 46.57% YOY

Vardhaman Textiles Q2 Results Live : Vardhaman Textiles declared their Q2 results on October 30, 2024, showcasing a strong financial performance with a topline increase of 4.38% year-over-year (YoY) and a remarkable profit surge of 46.57% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue showed a growth of 8.4%, although profit saw a decrease of 17.47%. This indicates a robust year-over-year performance despite a quarterly dip in profit.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 3.55% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 11.17% YoY, reflecting the company's ongoing investment in operations and customer engagement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income, however, experienced a decline of 14.15% q-o-q but saw a significant increase of 111.99% YoY, which underscores the company's ability to enhance its profitability over the longer term.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹6.92, marking a 46.61% increase YoY, further indicating the company's strong earnings growth and operational efficiency.

In terms of market performance, Vardhaman Textiles has delivered a return of 6.62% over the last week, 2.82% in the last six months, and an impressive 18.63% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Vardhaman Textiles has a market capitalization of ₹13,247.1 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹592 and a low of ₹352.05, demonstrating its resilient position in the textile sector.

As of October 31, 2024, among the four analysts covering the company, there is a mixed sentiment with one analyst issuing a 'Strong Sell' rating, another a 'Sell' rating, and two analysts giving a 'Strong Buy' rating, suggesting varied outlooks on the company's future performance.

Vardhaman Textiles Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2502.42 2308.59 +8.4% 2397.46 +4.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 226.95 219.16 +3.55% 204.15 +11.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 99.64 96.99 +2.73% 103.71 -3.92% Total Operating Expense 2286.93 2057.58 +11.15% 2295.81 -0.39% Operating Income 215.49 251.01 -14.15% 101.65 +111.99% Net Income Before Taxes 290.5 312.05 -6.91% 177.84 +63.35% Net Income 196.84 238.5 -17.47% 134.3 +46.57% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.92 8.38 -17.42% 4.72 +46.61%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹196.84Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹2502.42Cr

