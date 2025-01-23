Vardhaman Textiles Q3 Results 2025:Vardhaman Textiles declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, revealing a strong financial performance. The topline increased by 5.83% year-over-year (YoY), with profit soaring by 31.44% YoY. The company reported a profit of ₹210.61 crore and total revenue of ₹2465.3 crore.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a decline of 1.48%, while profit showed a slight increase of 7%. Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 1.73% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 3.08% YoY.
The operating income saw a decrease of 1.65% q-o-q, but it increased significantly by 46.36% YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹7.4, marking a 31.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year.
Vardhaman Textiles has delivered a return of 0.98% in the last week, but has seen a decline of 10.79% over the past six months and a YTD return of -5.25%.
As of now, Vardhaman Textiles holds a market capitalization of ₹13864.49 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹592 and a low of ₹385.
Looking ahead, the outlook appears mixed. Out of four analysts covering the company, one has issued a 'Sell' rating, one a 'Buy' rating, and two analysts have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation as of 23 Jan, 2025, is to 'Buy'.
Vardhaman Textiles Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2465.3
|2502.42
|-1.48%
|2329.51
|+5.83%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|223.03
|226.95
|-1.73%
|230.12
|-3.08%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|100.82
|99.64
|+1.18%
|99.41
|+1.42%
|Total Operating Expense
|2253.37
|2286.93
|-1.47%
|2184.71
|+3.14%
|Operating Income
|211.93
|215.49
|-1.65%
|144.8
|+46.36%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|272.54
|290.5
|-6.18%
|211.51
|+28.85%
|Net Income
|210.61
|196.84
|+7%
|160.23
|+31.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.4
|6.92
|+6.94%
|5.63
|+31.44%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.