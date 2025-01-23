Vardhaman Textiles Q3 Results 2025:Vardhaman Textiles declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, revealing a strong financial performance. The topline increased by 5.83% year-over-year (YoY), with profit soaring by 31.44% YoY. The company reported a profit of ₹210.61 crore and total revenue of ₹2465.3 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a decline of 1.48%, while profit showed a slight increase of 7%. Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 1.73% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 3.08% YoY.

Vardhaman Textiles Q3 Results

The operating income saw a decrease of 1.65% q-o-q, but it increased significantly by 46.36% YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹7.4, marking a 31.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Vardhaman Textiles has delivered a return of 0.98% in the last week, but has seen a decline of 10.79% over the past six months and a YTD return of -5.25%.

As of now, Vardhaman Textiles holds a market capitalization of ₹13864.49 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹592 and a low of ₹385.

Looking ahead, the outlook appears mixed. Out of four analysts covering the company, one has issued a 'Sell' rating, one a 'Buy' rating, and two analysts have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation as of 23 Jan, 2025, is to 'Buy'.

Vardhaman Textiles Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2465.3 2502.42 -1.48% 2329.51 +5.83% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 223.03 226.95 -1.73% 230.12 -3.08% Depreciation/ Amortization 100.82 99.64 +1.18% 99.41 +1.42% Total Operating Expense 2253.37 2286.93 -1.47% 2184.71 +3.14% Operating Income 211.93 215.49 -1.65% 144.8 +46.36% Net Income Before Taxes 272.54 290.5 -6.18% 211.51 +28.85% Net Income 210.61 196.84 +7% 160.23 +31.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.4 6.92 +6.94% 5.63 +31.44%