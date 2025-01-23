Vardhaman Textiles Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 31.44% YOY, profit at ₹210.61 crore and revenue at ₹2465.3 crore

Vardhaman Textiles Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 5.83% YoY & profit increased by 31.44% YoY, profit at 210.61 crore and revenue at 2465.3 crore

Livemint
Published23 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
Advertisement
Vardhaman Textiles Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025

Vardhaman Textiles Q3 Results 2025:Vardhaman Textiles declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, revealing a strong financial performance. The topline increased by 5.83% year-over-year (YoY), with profit soaring by 31.44% YoY. The company reported a profit of 210.61 crore and total revenue of 2465.3 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a decline of 1.48%, while profit showed a slight increase of 7%. Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 1.73% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 3.08% YoY.

Advertisement

Vardhaman Textiles Q3 Results

The operating income saw a decrease of 1.65% q-o-q, but it increased significantly by 46.36% YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 7.4, marking a 31.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Vardhaman Textiles has delivered a return of 0.98% in the last week, but has seen a decline of 10.79% over the past six months and a YTD return of -5.25%.

As of now, Vardhaman Textiles holds a market capitalization of 13864.49 crore, with a 52-week high of 592 and a low of 385.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, the outlook appears mixed. Out of four analysts covering the company, one has issued a 'Sell' rating, one a 'Buy' rating, and two analysts have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation as of 23 Jan, 2025, is to 'Buy'.

Vardhaman Textiles Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2465.32502.42-1.48%2329.51+5.83%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total223.03226.95-1.73%230.12-3.08%
Depreciation/ Amortization100.8299.64+1.18%99.41+1.42%
Total Operating Expense2253.372286.93-1.47%2184.71+3.14%
Operating Income211.93215.49-1.65%144.8+46.36%
Net Income Before Taxes272.54290.5-6.18%211.51+28.85%
Net Income210.61196.84+7%160.23+31.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.46.92+6.94%5.63+31.44%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsVardhaman Textiles Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 31.44% YOY, profit at ₹210.61 crore and revenue at ₹2465.3 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹210.61Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹2465.3Cr

First Published:23 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts