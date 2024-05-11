Vardhaman Textiles Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 26.36% YOY

Vardhaman Textiles Q4 Results Live : Vardhaman Textiles declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.05% & the profit increased by 26.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.58% and the profit increased by 25.19%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.89% q-o-q & increased by 7.1% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 45.99% q-o-q & increased by 33.74% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹7.05 for Q4 which increased by 26.43% Y-o-Y.

Vardhaman Textiles has delivered -3.07% return in the last 1 week, 14.71% return in last 6 months and 10.54% YTD return.

Currently the Vardhaman Textiles has a market cap of ₹12343.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹475.5 & ₹318.35 respectively.

As of 11 May, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Vardhaman Textiles Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2459.41 2329.51 +5.58% 2485.61 -1.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 209.66 230.12 -8.89% 195.77 +7.1% Depreciation/ Amortization 96.8 99.41 -2.63% 103.9 -6.83% Total Operating Expense 2248.01 2184.71 +2.9% 2327.54 -3.42% Operating Income 211.4 144.8 +45.99% 158.07 +33.74% Net Income Before Taxes 264.07 211.51 +24.85% 211.03 +25.13% Net Income 200.59 160.23 +25.19% 158.74 +26.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.05 5.63 +25.22% 5.58 +26.43%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹200.59Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2459.41Cr

