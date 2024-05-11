Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Vardhaman Textiles Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 26.36% YOY

Vardhaman Textiles Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 26.36% YOY

Livemint

Vardhaman Textiles Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 1.05% YoY & profit increased by 26.36% YoY

Vardhaman Textiles Q4 Results Live

Vardhaman Textiles Q4 Results Live : Vardhaman Textiles declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.05% & the profit increased by 26.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.58% and the profit increased by 25.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.89% q-o-q & increased by 7.1% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 45.99% q-o-q & increased by 33.74% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.05 for Q4 which increased by 26.43% Y-o-Y.

Vardhaman Textiles has delivered -3.07% return in the last 1 week, 14.71% return in last 6 months and 10.54% YTD return.

Currently the Vardhaman Textiles has a market cap of 12343.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of 475.5 & 318.35 respectively.

As of 11 May, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Vardhaman Textiles Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2459.412329.51+5.58%2485.61-1.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total209.66230.12-8.89%195.77+7.1%
Depreciation/ Amortization96.899.41-2.63%103.9-6.83%
Total Operating Expense2248.012184.71+2.9%2327.54-3.42%
Operating Income211.4144.8+45.99%158.07+33.74%
Net Income Before Taxes264.07211.51+24.85%211.03+25.13%
Net Income200.59160.23+25.19%158.74+26.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.055.63+25.22%5.58+26.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹200.59Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2459.41Cr

