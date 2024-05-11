Vardhaman Textiles Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 26.36% YOY

Vardhaman Textiles Q4 Results Live : Vardhaman Textiles declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.05% & the profit increased by 26.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.58% and the profit increased by 25.19%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.89% q-o-q & increased by 7.1% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 45.99% q-o-q & increased by 33.74% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.05 for Q4 which increased by 26.43% Y-o-Y.
Vardhaman Textiles has delivered -3.07% return in the last 1 week, 14.71% return in last 6 months and 10.54% YTD return.
Currently the Vardhaman Textiles has a market cap of ₹12343.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹475.5 & ₹318.35 respectively.
As of 11 May, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 11 May, 2024 was to Buy.
Vardhaman Textiles Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2459.41
|2329.51
|+5.58%
|2485.61
|-1.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|209.66
|230.12
|-8.89%
|195.77
|+7.1%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|96.8
|99.41
|-2.63%
|103.9
|-6.83%
|Total Operating Expense
|2248.01
|2184.71
|+2.9%
|2327.54
|-3.42%
|Operating Income
|211.4
|144.8
|+45.99%
|158.07
|+33.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|264.07
|211.51
|+24.85%
|211.03
|+25.13%
|Net Income
|200.59
|160.23
|+25.19%
|158.74
|+26.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.05
|5.63
|+25.22%
|5.58
|+26.43%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹200.59Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2459.41Cr
