Vardhman Holdings Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 67% YoY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM IST
Vardhman Holdings Q1 Results Live : Vardhman Holdings declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The financial figures for the quarter present a mixed bag of results, with a significant decline in revenue but a notable increase in profit. The company's topline revenue decreased by 45.45% year-on-year (YoY), but the profit surged by an impressive 67% YoY.

When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a steep decline of 78.95%, while the profit increased dramatically by 185.89%. This indicates that despite the revenue challenges, Vardhman Holdings managed to control costs effectively and boost profitability.

However, the company faced a rise in expenses. The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 27.27% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and doubled on a year-on-year basis, marking an increase of 100%. This surge in expenses could be a point of concern for the company's future profitability.

The operating income also showed a mixed trend. It was up by 96.29% QoQ, reflecting operational efficiency improvements over the last quarter. However, on a YoY basis, the operating income decreased by a staggering 364%, indicating potential challenges in the core business operations.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 229.14, marking an increase of 67.05% YoY. This improvement in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders, reflecting the company's ability to generate higher earnings.

In terms of stock performance, Vardhman Holdings has delivered a -4.08% return in the last week. However, the long-term performance remains strong with an 18.23% return over the last 6 months and a 20.81% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Vardhman Holdings has a market capitalization of 1215.85 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 4553.7 and a 52-week low of 2425, showcasing significant volatility over the past year.

Vardhman Holdings Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.120.57-78.95%0.22-45.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.140.11+27.27%0.07+100%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense1.2831.8-95.97%0.47+172.34%
Operating Income-1.16-31.23+96.29%-0.25-364%
Net Income Before Taxes74.425.74+189.04%45.19+64.64%
Net Income73.1325.58+185.89%43.79+67%
Diluted Normalized EPS229.14170.7+34.24%137.17+67.05%
FAQs
₹73.13Cr
₹0.12Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM IST
