Vardhman Holdings Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 67% YoY

Vardhman Holdings Q1 Results Live : Vardhman Holdings declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The financial figures for the quarter present a mixed bag of results, with a significant decline in revenue but a notable increase in profit. The company's topline revenue decreased by 45.45% year-on-year (YoY), but the profit surged by an impressive 67% YoY.
When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a steep decline of 78.95%, while the profit increased dramatically by 185.89%. This indicates that despite the revenue challenges, Vardhman Holdings managed to control costs effectively and boost profitability.
However, the company faced a rise in expenses. The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 27.27% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and doubled on a year-on-year basis, marking an increase of 100%. This surge in expenses could be a point of concern for the company's future profitability.
The operating income also showed a mixed trend. It was up by 96.29% QoQ, reflecting operational efficiency improvements over the last quarter. However, on a YoY basis, the operating income decreased by a staggering 364%, indicating potential challenges in the core business operations.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹229.14, marking an increase of 67.05% YoY. This improvement in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders, reflecting the company's ability to generate higher earnings.
In terms of stock performance, Vardhman Holdings has delivered a -4.08% return in the last week. However, the long-term performance remains strong with an 18.23% return over the last 6 months and a 20.81% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, Vardhman Holdings has a market capitalization of ₹1215.85 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹4553.7 and a 52-week low of ₹2425, showcasing significant volatility over the past year.
Vardhman Holdings Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.12
|0.57
|-78.95%
|0.22
|-45.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.14
|0.11
|+27.27%
|0.07
|+100%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.28
|31.8
|-95.97%
|0.47
|+172.34%
|Operating Income
|-1.16
|-31.23
|+96.29%
|-0.25
|-364%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|74.4
|25.74
|+189.04%
|45.19
|+64.64%
|Net Income
|73.13
|25.58
|+185.89%
|43.79
|+67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|229.14
|170.7
|+34.24%
|137.17
|+67.05%
