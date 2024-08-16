Vardhman Holdings Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 67% YoY

Vardhman Holdings Q1 Results Live : Vardhman Holdings declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The financial figures for the quarter present a mixed bag of results, with a significant decline in revenue but a notable increase in profit. The company's topline revenue decreased by 45.45% year-on-year (YoY), but the profit surged by an impressive 67% YoY.

When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a steep decline of 78.95%, while the profit increased dramatically by 185.89%. This indicates that despite the revenue challenges, Vardhman Holdings managed to control costs effectively and boost profitability.

However, the company faced a rise in expenses. The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 27.27% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and doubled on a year-on-year basis, marking an increase of 100%. This surge in expenses could be a point of concern for the company's future profitability.

The operating income also showed a mixed trend. It was up by 96.29% QoQ, reflecting operational efficiency improvements over the last quarter. However, on a YoY basis, the operating income decreased by a staggering 364%, indicating potential challenges in the core business operations.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹229.14, marking an increase of 67.05% YoY. This improvement in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders, reflecting the company's ability to generate higher earnings.

In terms of stock performance, Vardhman Holdings has delivered a -4.08% return in the last week. However, the long-term performance remains strong with an 18.23% return over the last 6 months and a 20.81% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Vardhman Holdings has a market capitalization of ₹1215.85 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹4553.7 and a 52-week low of ₹2425, showcasing significant volatility over the past year.

Vardhman Holdings Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.12 0.57 -78.95% 0.22 -45.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.14 0.11 +27.27% 0.07 +100% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 1.28 31.8 -95.97% 0.47 +172.34% Operating Income -1.16 -31.23 +96.29% -0.25 -364% Net Income Before Taxes 74.4 25.74 +189.04% 45.19 +64.64% Net Income 73.13 25.58 +185.89% 43.79 +67% Diluted Normalized EPS 229.14 170.7 +34.24% 137.17 +67.05%