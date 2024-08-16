Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Vardhman Holdings Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 67% YoY

Vardhman Holdings Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 67% YoY

Livemint

Vardhman Holdings Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 45.45% YoY & profit increased by 67% YoY

Vardhman Holdings Q1 Results Live

Vardhman Holdings Q1 Results Live : Vardhman Holdings declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The financial figures for the quarter present a mixed bag of results, with a significant decline in revenue but a notable increase in profit. The company's topline revenue decreased by 45.45% year-on-year (YoY), but the profit surged by an impressive 67% YoY.

When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a steep decline of 78.95%, while the profit increased dramatically by 185.89%. This indicates that despite the revenue challenges, Vardhman Holdings managed to control costs effectively and boost profitability.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

However, the company faced a rise in expenses. The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 27.27% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and doubled on a year-on-year basis, marking an increase of 100%. This surge in expenses could be a point of concern for the company's future profitability.

The operating income also showed a mixed trend. It was up by 96.29% QoQ, reflecting operational efficiency improvements over the last quarter. However, on a YoY basis, the operating income decreased by a staggering 364%, indicating potential challenges in the core business operations.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 229.14, marking an increase of 67.05% YoY. This improvement in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders, reflecting the company's ability to generate higher earnings.

In terms of stock performance, Vardhman Holdings has delivered a -4.08% return in the last week. However, the long-term performance remains strong with an 18.23% return over the last 6 months and a 20.81% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Vardhman Holdings has a market capitalization of 1215.85 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 4553.7 and a 52-week low of 2425, showcasing significant volatility over the past year.

Vardhman Holdings Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.120.57-78.95%0.22-45.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.140.11+27.27%0.07+100%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense1.2831.8-95.97%0.47+172.34%
Operating Income-1.16-31.23+96.29%-0.25-364%
Net Income Before Taxes74.425.74+189.04%45.19+64.64%
Net Income73.1325.58+185.89%43.79+67%
Diluted Normalized EPS229.14170.7+34.24%137.17+67.05%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹73.13Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.12Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.