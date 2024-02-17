Vardhman Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 61.93% YoY

Vardhman Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 88.89% & the profit increased by 61.93% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 99.78% and the profit decreased by 13.45%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 50% q-o-q & increased by 50% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 101.07% q-o-q & decreased by 120% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹167.97 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 62.01% Y-o-Y.

Vardhman Holdings has delivered -5.86% return in the last 1 week, 10.85% return in the last 6 months, and 1.1% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Vardhman Holdings has a market cap of ₹1016.9 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹3540 & ₹2425 respectively.

Vardhman Holdings Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.07 31.54 -99.78% 0.63 -88.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.18 0.12 +50% 0.12 +50% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.4 0.74 -45.95% 0.78 -48.72% Operating Income -0.33 30.8 -101.07% -0.15 -120% Net Income Before Taxes 54.45 68.87 -20.94% 33.24 +63.81% Net Income 53.6 61.93 -13.45% 33.1 +61.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 167.97 194.03 -13.43% 103.68 +62.01%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹53.6Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.07Cr

