Vardhman Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 61.93% YoY

Vardhman Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 88.89% & the profit increased by 61.93% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 99.78% and the profit decreased by 13.45%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 50% q-o-q & increased by 50% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 101.07% q-o-q & decreased by 120% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹167.97 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 62.01% Y-o-Y.
Vardhman Holdings has delivered -5.86% return in the last 1 week, 10.85% return in the last 6 months, and 1.1% YTD return.
Currently, Vardhman Holdings has a market cap of ₹1016.9 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹3540 & ₹2425 respectively.
Vardhman Holdings Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.07
|31.54
|-99.78%
|0.63
|-88.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.18
|0.12
|+50%
|0.12
|+50%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.4
|0.74
|-45.95%
|0.78
|-48.72%
|Operating Income
|-0.33
|30.8
|-101.07%
|-0.15
|-120%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|54.45
|68.87
|-20.94%
|33.24
|+63.81%
|Net Income
|53.6
|61.93
|-13.45%
|33.1
|+61.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|167.97
|194.03
|-13.43%
|103.68
|+62.01%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹53.6Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.07Cr
