Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Vardhman Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 61.93% YoY

Vardhman Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 61.93% YoY

Livemint

Vardhman Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 88.89% YoY & profit increased by 61.93% YoY

Vardhman Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live

Vardhman Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 88.89% & the profit increased by 61.93% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 99.78% and the profit decreased by 13.45%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 50% q-o-q & increased by 50% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 101.07% q-o-q & decreased by 120% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 167.97 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 62.01% Y-o-Y.

Vardhman Holdings has delivered -5.86% return in the last 1 week, 10.85% return in the last 6 months, and 1.1% YTD return.

Currently, Vardhman Holdings has a market cap of 1016.9 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 3540 & 2425 respectively.

Vardhman Holdings Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.0731.54-99.78%0.63-88.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.180.12+50%0.12+50%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.40.74-45.95%0.78-48.72%
Operating Income-0.3330.8-101.07%-0.15-120%
Net Income Before Taxes54.4568.87-20.94%33.24+63.81%
Net Income53.661.93-13.45%33.1+61.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS167.97194.03-13.43%103.68+62.01%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹53.6Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.07Cr

