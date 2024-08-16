VARDHMAN POLYTEX Q1 results: Loss at ₹10.75Cr, Revenue decreased by 52.75% YoY

VARDHMAN POLYTEX Q1 Results Live : VARDHMAN POLYTEX Q1 Results Live: VARDHMAN POLYTEX declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline experienced a significant decrease of 52.75% year-over-year, leading to a reported loss of ₹10.75Cr for the quarter. This is a notable shift from the same period in the previous fiscal year, when VARDHMAN POLYTEX declared a profit of ₹1.05Cr. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.1%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a reduction both quarterly and yearly. Specifically, SG&A expenses declined by 2.71% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 32.8% year-over-year. This reduction, however, was not sufficient to offset the revenue decline.

Operating income faced a steep decline, falling by 230.84% from the previous quarter and decreasing by 92.16% year-over-year. This drastic drop in operating income further exacerbated the financial challenges for VARDHMAN POLYTEX in Q1.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.39, reflecting a decrease of 184.78% year-over-year. This negative EPS indicates significant financial strain and highlights the challenging market conditions faced by the company.

Despite the quarterly setback, VARDHMAN POLYTEX has delivered mixed returns to its investors. The company has posted a -1.83% return over the last week, but a more positive 41.5% return over the last six months, and an impressive 69.3% year-to-date return. These figures suggest that while the recent quarter was tough, the company has shown resilience and growth over a longer period.

Currently, VARDHMAN POLYTEX has a market cap of ₹263.51Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹12.3 and a low of ₹4.89, indicating a volatile trading range over the past year. Investors will be keenly watching how the company plans to navigate these challenging times and steer back to profitability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

VARDHMAN POLYTEX Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 64.03 73.69 -13.1% 135.53 -52.75% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.65 7.86 -2.71% 11.39 -32.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.33 2.47 -5.73% 2.74 -14.98% Total Operating Expense 75.39 77.12 -2.24% 141.44 -46.7% Operating Income -11.35 -3.43 -230.84% -5.91 -92.16% Net Income Before Taxes -10.75 0.95 -1236.74% 1.05 -1124.54% Net Income -10.75 0.95 -1236.74% 1.05 -1124.54% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.39 0.03 -1444.83% 0.46 -184.78%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-10.75Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹64.03Cr

