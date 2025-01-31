Vardhman Special Steels Q3 Results 2025:Vardhman Special Steels declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline increased by 7.39% year-on-year, with revenue reaching ₹426.77 crore. However, profit saw a decline of 1.6% year-on-year, amounting to ₹21.46 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Vardhman Special Steels experienced a significant drop in revenue, declining by 13.75%. Profit also decreased by 16.89%, indicating challenges in maintaining momentum despite the annual growth.

Notably, the selling, general, and administrative expenses for the company showed a decline of 4.87% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial decrease of 60.52% year-on-year, reflecting improved cost management.

Vardhman Special Steels Q3 Results

The operating income for Vardhman Special Steels was down by 13.52% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 3.02% year-on-year, suggesting some operational challenges in the short term.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹2.62, marking a decrease of 2.24% year-on-year, further highlighting the company's struggles despite revenue growth.

Vardhman Special Steels has delivered a return of 5.29% in the last week, though it has seen a decline of 16.1% over the last six months and a modest gain of 4.85% year-to-date.

Currently, the Vardhman Special Steels boasts a market capitalization of ₹1937.57 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹342.8 and a low of ₹185.4, reflecting a volatile stock performance in recent months.

Vardhman Special Steels Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 426.77 494.82 -13.75% 397.4 +7.39% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 25.21 26.5 -4.87% 63.86 -60.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.49 8.4 +1.07% 7.43 +14.27% Total Operating Expense 400.18 464.06 -13.77% 371.58 +7.7% Operating Income 26.6 30.76 -13.52% 25.82 +3.02% Net Income Before Taxes 28.47 34.68 -17.91% 29.16 -2.37% Net Income 21.46 25.82 -16.89% 21.81 -1.6% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.62 3.15 -16.83% 2.68 -2.24%