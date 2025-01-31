Vardhman Special Steels Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 1.6% YOY

Vardhman Special Steels Q3 Results 2025:Vardhman Special Steels declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline increased by 7.39% year-on-year, with revenue reaching ₹426.77 crore. However, profit saw a decline of 1.6% year-on-year, amounting to ₹21.46 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Vardhman Special Steels experienced a significant drop in revenue, declining by 13.75%. Profit also decreased by 16.89%, indicating challenges in maintaining momentum despite the annual growth.
Notably, the selling, general, and administrative expenses for the company showed a decline of 4.87% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial decrease of 60.52% year-on-year, reflecting improved cost management.
The operating income for Vardhman Special Steels was down by 13.52% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 3.02% year-on-year, suggesting some operational challenges in the short term.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹2.62, marking a decrease of 2.24% year-on-year, further highlighting the company's struggles despite revenue growth.
Vardhman Special Steels has delivered a return of 5.29% in the last week, though it has seen a decline of 16.1% over the last six months and a modest gain of 4.85% year-to-date.
Currently, the Vardhman Special Steels boasts a market capitalization of ₹1937.57 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹342.8 and a low of ₹185.4, reflecting a volatile stock performance in recent months.
Vardhman Special Steels Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|426.77
|494.82
|-13.75%
|397.4
|+7.39%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|25.21
|26.5
|-4.87%
|63.86
|-60.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.49
|8.4
|+1.07%
|7.43
|+14.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|400.18
|464.06
|-13.77%
|371.58
|+7.7%
|Operating Income
|26.6
|30.76
|-13.52%
|25.82
|+3.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|28.47
|34.68
|-17.91%
|29.16
|-2.37%
|Net Income
|21.46
|25.82
|-16.89%
|21.81
|-1.6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.62
|3.15
|-16.83%
|2.68
|-2.24%
