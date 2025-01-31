Vardhman Special Steels Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 1.6% YOY

Vardhman Special Steels Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 7.39% YoY & profit decreased by 1.6% YoY, profit at 21.46 crore and revenue at 426.77 crore.

Published31 Jan 2025, 11:37 AM IST
Vardhman Special Steels Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

Vardhman Special Steels Q3 Results 2025:Vardhman Special Steels declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline increased by 7.39% year-on-year, with revenue reaching 426.77 crore. However, profit saw a decline of 1.6% year-on-year, amounting to 21.46 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Vardhman Special Steels experienced a significant drop in revenue, declining by 13.75%. Profit also decreased by 16.89%, indicating challenges in maintaining momentum despite the annual growth.

Notably, the selling, general, and administrative expenses for the company showed a decline of 4.87% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial decrease of 60.52% year-on-year, reflecting improved cost management.

Vardhman Special Steels Q3 Results

The operating income for Vardhman Special Steels was down by 13.52% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 3.02% year-on-year, suggesting some operational challenges in the short term.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 2.62, marking a decrease of 2.24% year-on-year, further highlighting the company's struggles despite revenue growth.

Vardhman Special Steels has delivered a return of 5.29% in the last week, though it has seen a decline of 16.1% over the last six months and a modest gain of 4.85% year-to-date.

Currently, the Vardhman Special Steels boasts a market capitalization of 1937.57 crore, with a 52-week high of 342.8 and a low of 185.4, reflecting a volatile stock performance in recent months.

Vardhman Special Steels Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue426.77494.82-13.75%397.4+7.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total25.2126.5-4.87%63.86-60.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.498.4+1.07%7.43+14.27%
Total Operating Expense400.18464.06-13.77%371.58+7.7%
Operating Income26.630.76-13.52%25.82+3.02%
Net Income Before Taxes28.4734.68-17.91%29.16-2.37%
Net Income21.4625.82-16.89%21.81-1.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.623.15-16.83%2.68-2.24%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:37 AM IST
