Vardhman Special Steels Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 139.77% YOY

Vardhman Special Steels Q4 Results Live : Vardhman Special Steels declared their Q4 results on 01 May, 2024. The topline increased by 4.12% & the profit increased by 139.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.57% and the profit increased by 50.38%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.76% q-o-q & increased by 217.93% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 54.32% q-o-q & increased by 129.28% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.98 for Q4 which increased by 138.46% Y-o-Y.

Vardhman Special Steels has delivered 10.92% return in the last 1 week, 37.32% return in last 6 months and 35.66% YTD return.

Currently the Vardhman Special Steels has a market cap of ₹2415.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹329 & ₹174.8 respectively.

Vardhman Special Steels Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 439.41 397.4 +10.57% 422.04 +4.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 71.37 63.86 +11.76% 22.45 +217.93% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.99 7.43 +21.04% 7.09 +26.76% Total Operating Expense 399.57 371.58 +7.53% 404.66 -1.26% Operating Income 39.85 25.82 +54.32% 17.38 +129.28% Net Income Before Taxes 43.89 29.16 +50.49% 18.02 +143.53% Net Income 32.79 21.81 +50.38% 13.68 +139.77% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.98 2.68 +48.51% 1.67 +138.46%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹32.79Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹439.41Cr

