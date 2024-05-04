Vardhman Special Steels Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 139.77% YOY

Vardhman Special Steels Q4 Results Live : Vardhman Special Steels declared their Q4 results on 01 May, 2024. The topline increased by 4.12% & the profit increased by 139.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.57% and the profit increased by 50.38%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.76% q-o-q & increased by 217.93% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 54.32% q-o-q & increased by 129.28% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.98 for Q4 which increased by 138.46% Y-o-Y.
Vardhman Special Steels has delivered 10.92% return in the last 1 week, 37.32% return in last 6 months and 35.66% YTD return.
Currently the Vardhman Special Steels has a market cap of ₹2415.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹329 & ₹174.8 respectively.
Vardhman Special Steels Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|439.41
|397.4
|+10.57%
|422.04
|+4.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|71.37
|63.86
|+11.76%
|22.45
|+217.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.99
|7.43
|+21.04%
|7.09
|+26.76%
|Total Operating Expense
|399.57
|371.58
|+7.53%
|404.66
|-1.26%
|Operating Income
|39.85
|25.82
|+54.32%
|17.38
|+129.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|43.89
|29.16
|+50.49%
|18.02
|+143.53%
|Net Income
|32.79
|21.81
|+50.38%
|13.68
|+139.77%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.98
|2.68
|+48.51%
|1.67
|+138.46%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹32.79Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹439.41Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!