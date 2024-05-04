Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Vardhman Special Steels Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 139.77% YOY

Vardhman Special Steels Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 139.77% YOY

Vardhman Special Steels Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.12% YoY & profit increased by 139.77% YoY

Vardhman Special Steels Q4 Results Live

Vardhman Special Steels Q4 Results Live : Vardhman Special Steels declared their Q4 results on 01 May, 2024. The topline increased by 4.12% & the profit increased by 139.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.57% and the profit increased by 50.38%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.76% q-o-q & increased by 217.93% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 54.32% q-o-q & increased by 129.28% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.98 for Q4 which increased by 138.46% Y-o-Y.

Vardhman Special Steels has delivered 10.92% return in the last 1 week, 37.32% return in last 6 months and 35.66% YTD return.

Currently the Vardhman Special Steels has a market cap of 2415.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of 329 & 174.8 respectively.

Vardhman Special Steels Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue439.41397.4+10.57%422.04+4.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total71.3763.86+11.76%22.45+217.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.997.43+21.04%7.09+26.76%
Total Operating Expense399.57371.58+7.53%404.66-1.26%
Operating Income39.8525.82+54.32%17.38+129.28%
Net Income Before Taxes43.8929.16+50.49%18.02+143.53%
Net Income32.7921.81+50.38%13.68+139.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.982.68+48.51%1.67+138.46%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹32.79Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹439.41Cr

